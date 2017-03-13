StyleCaster
A Frilly Collar Is the Subtle Shirt Detail That Elevates Any Outfit

Lauren Caruso
Frilly Collar Detailing
Photo: Courtesy of Aritzia

It’s been hard to ignore fashion’s newfound love-affair with all things ’70s: flashy mustard yellows, silk charmeuse fabrics, flared denim—but that doesn’t mean we’re done with subtlety. In fact, one of the season’s biggest trends might be the quietest one of them all: the frilly shirt collar. Seen everywhere from brands like Etro, Isabel Marant Etoile, and Atlantique Ascoli Menuet, the small detail—a pleated, ruffled, or otherwise frilled shirt collar has been the breakout trend that upgrades any old poplin shirt.

The good news is that it’s not hard to get in on the fun: Wear the style as you would any other poplin shirt: tucked into high-waisted jeans, as a tunic over some wide-leg pants, or underneath a crewneck dress for a fun surprise detail. Ahead, 15 iterations of the feminine trend to shop now—no matter your budget.

1 of 15
Wilfred Lourdes Blouse

Wilfred Lourdes Blouse, $110; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia
Farrow Felix Top

Farrow Felix Top, $78; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
H&M Ruffled Cotton Blouse

H&M Ruffled Cotton Blouse, $17.99; at H&M

 

Photo: H&M
Topshop Ruffle Gingham Top

Topshop Ruffle Gingham Top, $55; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop
Pixie Market Satin Ruched Sleeve Top

Pixie Market Satin Ruched Sleeve Top, $99; at Pixie Market

 

Photo: Pixie Market
Stelen Sofie Ruffled Blouse

Stelen Sofie Ruffled Blouse, $88; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
Atlantique Ascoli Menuet Cotton-Linen Blouse

Atlantique Ascoli Menuet Cotton-Linen Blouse, $685; at Barneys New York

 

Photo: Barneys New York
Zara Frilly Shirt

Zara Frilly Shirt, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Pixie Market Eyelet Ruffle Blouse

Pixie Market Eyelet Ruffle Blouse, $99; at Pixie Market

 

Photo: Pixie Market
Etro Ruffled Georgette Blouse

Etro Ruffled Georgette Blouse, $880; at Net-a-Porter

 

Photo: Net-a-Porter
Zara Halter Neck Top

Zara Halter Neck Top, $29.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Isabel Marant Etoile Daniela Embroidered Linen Top

Isabel Marant Etoile Daniela Embroidered Linen Top, $470; at Barneys

 

Photo: Isabel Marant
PRISCAVera Ruffled Mesh Tee

PRISCAVera Ruffled Mesh Tee, $190; at Garmentory

 

Photo: Garmentory
& Other Stories Frilled Denim Blous

& Other Stories Frilled Denim Blouse, $85; at & Other Stories

 

Photo: & Other Stories
COS Top with Gathered High Neck

COS Top with Gathered High Neck, $99; at COS

 

Photo: COS

