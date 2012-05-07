11 Must-See Pieces From The 2012 Frieze Art Fair New York

So, who else in New York City was totally planning to go to the first-ever Frieze Art Fair in the city this weekend, but may have been in too much of a post-Cinco de Mayo state to roll out of bed and head over to Randall’s Island?

Bringing together 180 of the top contemporary galleries from 30 different countries, Frieze Art Fair New York sadly already finishes up today, May 7th, so now is literally your last chance to check out all the amazing artworks.

For the first time, London’s annual art fair set up shop in New York, and starting on May 4th, art fans made the trek to Randall’s Island to check it all out. While on the island, they were lucky enough to see work from over 1,000 of the world’s leading artists inside one of the largest temporary spaces ever constructed in the city.

If you missed the chance to check it out this past weekend and now feel like you’ve totally missed out, here’s one more thing that won’t make you feel any better. In addition to seeing some of the best of the best in the art world, Frieze Art Fair visitors also got to chow down on food from some of our favorite New York City restaurants–so maybe we should of gone there on Sunday to get our brunch on along with a hefty heaping of culture. Sigh.

But thanks to our friends over at Getty Images who did an excellent job snapping up tons of photos at the FAFNY this weekend, we got to scour tons of photos of amazing pieces of art that almost feels like we were there, almost. Click through the slideshow above for our 11 favorite pieces from the fair, and then make a mental note to look out for ticket sales next year!