From Siblings to Best Friends, Yully Hernandez Reveals How She Stays Connected to Her Sister

There’s nothing better than having a built-in best friend like a sister. After all, the saying does go, friends come and go but family is forever. Yully Hernandez, a digital creator and fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and travel blogger based in New Jersey understands the sentiment all too well given how close she is to her sister, Lilian Skolik. “We have always been close since we were little,” Yully says. “We’re only a year apart so we basically grew up together.”

Growing up, I moved so much, changing high schools four times and I always had to change friends so she was basically my closest friend.” And that still holds true to this day with Yully adding that their relationship has even gotten stronger as they’ve gotten older. So much so that the two are often together partaking in their favorite activity: traveling.

The two recently bought an apartment together — their first one located in the Dominican Republic. They also make a point to do something together at least every other month, whether that’s camping or going to the Poconos with friends in the winter. Yully adds, “Basically, all of our activities are always together!”

When it comes to Yully and Lilian’s relationship, they may be luckier than most in that they both happen to enjoy the same things, which can make it a lot easier to get along with a sibling. Yully doesn’t take that fact lightly and is grateful she and her sister have managed to remain close for all of these years.

But just because they have similar interests and tastes (Yully says they both like “fancy things” and can get tired of people easily) doesn’t mean they don’t have their share of differences. While Yully likes to create content for Instagram and take pictures, Lilian prefers to run her own business, a homecare agency based in New Jersey.

They also share slightly different tastes in jewelry. Yully likes to wear larger earrings whereas Lilian prefers smaller, minimalist pieces. But just because they like different jewelry styles doesn’t mean that Lilian won’t go out of her way to gift her sister jewelry that she enjoys wearing. In fact, it’s one of the things Yully loves most about having a sister. “There are things that I like that sometimes I can’t afford and because Lilian’s her own boss she goes and buys them for me. So there are perks to being her sister,” says Yully.

Lilian adds, “Our taste in earrings is really the only thing that’s different because Yully likes to wear huge earrings. I don’t like them but I bought them for her because I know she likes them.” But despite their differences, they remain “very, very connected,” says Yully.

This is largely in part due to how intertwined their lives are with each other. Aside from the apartment they share in the Dominican Republic, their husbands also work together. It makes sense given how family-oriented both Yully and Lilian are. “We always gather every weekend,” Yully says. “I go to her house, she goes to the mine and she helps me create my Instagram content by taking my pictures. We’re basically in each other’s lives every single day — even though we fight a lot,” Yully says with a laugh.

Yully admits she’s typically the one to start fights over borrowed clothes even though she confesses her sister’s wardrobe is better than hers. I’m the one that fights when I want my things back,” she says. “But when I have something of Lilian’s, she doesn’t bother me.” “When we were smaller, my mom used to buy us two of the same outfit,” Lilian adds. “Yully used to wear hers more than mine so mine always look the best and we would argue about it.”

As adults, they’re a lot better (and albeit quicker) at resolving arguments. “Yully is the one who always sends a long text message to apologize,” says Lilian. “I know I’ll get that from her two days later when something happens. It’s always the same but I always forgive her. And even their husbands recognize this pattern.

Lilian says, “If I say something about Yully, he [my husband] doesn’t want to get involved because he knows we’ll fight for five minutes and then makeup.” “They know how we are,” adds Yully. “They don’t want to get involved in our arguments because they know we’re going to be talking like nothing happened the next day.”

It’s easy to see how, in some instances, sisters can let fights ruin relationships. But to avoid that, Lilian offers valuable insight. “Sisters are like best friends,” she says. “Even if you want to get rid of them, you can’t because that’s your blood. They’re always going to be there and no matter what.”

Yully agrees, adding that in your highs and lows, ups and downs, your sister is the one that always shows up. “Friends come and go and some stay, but when you’re in a hospital, giving birth like me, my sister was there,” she says. “No friends were there so it’s important to remember that life is short, make up when you fight, and enjoy the ones you love.”

Lilian recalls when she suffered her second miscarriage in May, sharing that “Yully was the first person there for me.” Lilian had to undergo surgery in June, and even during that time, when she wanted to be alone, Yully made sure to let Lilian know that she was there for her. “She’s there for everything,” Lilian says. “I could call Yully at three in the morning if I needed her and she would come to my house.”

“Her husband calls me the wife because I call her every morning at 8:30 am,” adds Yully. Both sisters say there’s a level of comfort that comes with knowing you always have someone in your corner and to offer advice whenever you may need it. Every time Yully has a question about what to post, Lilian is there. Lilian is also Yully’s son’s godmother, a role that’s only given to people who you trust wholeheartedly.

Talking to both Yully and Lilian, it’s easy to see how much they trust and care for each other. It’s apparent in how they speak about one another and the effort they may to spend time together. The two have a brother and joke that he gets jealous when they don’t include him in vacation plans because he doesn’t share the same taste as them.

The two are already planning their next vacation — a Labor Day weekend getaway. Unsure if their brother will be getting an invite, but either way, Yully, and Lilian know that family is always a priority. “It’s always good to try to find time in your busy schedule to get together with family because at the end of the day all we take when we leave are the memories we have,” says Lilian.