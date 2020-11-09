The Best ‘Friends’ Gifts For Fans Who Can’t Stop Quoting the ‘90s Sitcom

It’s been more than a decade since Friends ended, and yet, all we want each Christmas are more Friends TV show gifts.

Friends—which starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer— premiered on NBC in September 1994 and ran for 10 seasons and 10 years until its finale in May 2004. The series followed six friends—Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller—in New York City as they dated, laughed and had adventures throughout their 20s and 30s. While there’s no best Friends episode, the Emmy-winning series’ holiday episodes have become iconic over the years, which makes sense as to why fans still want to wear and consume the show decades after its premiere.

From the episode where Ross dresses as the Holiday Armadillo to the time Joey and Chandler gave Phoebe toilet seat covers for Christmas, the holidays and Friends go hand in hand, which is why we came up with a list of the best Friends TV show gifts to give your fans who still can’t stop quoting the ’90s sitcom. From a Friends advent calendar to Monica’s iconic peephole picture frame, these are the presents hardcore Friends fans will want.

This Friends advent calendar is an Amazon bestseller and it’s to see why. A must-have for Friends superfans, the advent calendar includes 40 Friends-themed keepsakes, trinkets and ornaments themed after the show. The surprises include buttons, recipe cards (hello, Monica’s Christmas candies), as well as other treats for Friends fans to unwrap as they count down the 25 days between December 1 and Christmas.

Have a Friends-themed holiday dinner with the official Friends cookbook. The book includes more than 100 recipes themed after the show’s iconic dishes, such as Monica’s Thanksgiving feast, Ross’ Moist Maker, Just For Joey Fries and Phoebe’s Grandmother’s cookies. Dig in and taste the same tastes the friends did.

Channel your inner Rachel and wear this Central Perk apron inspired by the uniform that Jennifer Aniston’s character wore in the first few seasons. The apron is decorated with the Central Perk logo, along with some steaming cups of coffee.

Welcome your friends to your home with this Friends-themed welcome door mat emblazoned with the show’s title and iconic dots between the letters. Fans will also noticed Joey’s catchphrase “…How you doin’?” in the bottom corner for an extra Friends touch.

Everyone knows the classic Guess Who? game, but play it with your Friends a.k.a. the characters from the TV show. In this Friends-themed Guess Who?, fans can fire back clues about dozens of Friends characters, from the main six to more obscure favorites like Ugly Naked Guy.

No Friends fan’s home is complete without Monica’s iconic yellow peephole picture frame. The picture frame can be seen in almost every episode of Friends, as Monica’s besties rotate in and out of her apartment. Don’t have a peephole? Hang the picture frame on a wall or use it as coffee table decor.

Test your Friends knowledge with this Friends trivia game. The deck includes 50 questions about Friends’ six characters. The questions are divided into two categories: fan and superfan. Fan questions (such as “What is the name of Ross’ first wife?”)

are worth one point, while superfan questions (such as “During the game, it is revealed that which name appears on the address label of Chandler’s TV guide?”) are worth two.

Have a friend with dry lips? Gift them this Friends lip balm set themed after the series’ iconic coffee shop, Central Perk. The lip balms come in flavors like Hot Chocolate, Vanilla Cappuccino and Caramel Latte and are served in coffee cups reminiscent of the cafe where the six friends hung out every day.

Have a spooky Friends night with your friends with this Friends-themed tarot card deck and guide. The deck includes dozens of Friends-themed tarot cards (such as Phoebe as the Seven of Cups, Joey as the Devil and Rachel as High Priestess), along with a guide to understand the cards and kickstart your career as a tarot card reader.

Feel like you’re in Central Perk with these Friends coasters. Not only will these Friends-themed coasters protect your coffee tables from water marks and condensation rings, but each also includes a trivia question to ponder as you sip some hot java.

