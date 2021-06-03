Lisa Kudrow Just Shared the Matt & Courteney Moment Fans Missed in the ‘Friends’ Reunion

Fans are already searching for Friends reunion unseen footage, but they may not have to—some moments, like one between former Friends co-stars Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox, were hidden in plain sight during the HBO Max special.

As for the moment in question, it took place when Cox, 56, walked onto the Friends reunion set and started to cry—and LeBlanc, 53, did the sweetest thing in response. Lisa Kudrow, 57, opened up about the touching moment in an interview with E! News on Wednesday, June 2. “Well, Courteney comes in and bursts into tears. And I grab a napkin or a tissue,” Kudrow said. “LeBlanc takes it because he is telling us a story and doesn’t want to skip a beat and starts dabbing her eyes, just on automatic.” The Web Therapy star went on to note, “That’s who we were!”

The quick yet sweet gesture was one some fans may have missed. In fact, Kudrow herself admitted she wouldn’t have caught it if not for her co-star, David Schwimmer. Kudrow revealed that the Intelligence star, 54, pointed out the moment between LeBlanc and Cox while they watched the Friends reunion special together. And if that’s not what friends are for, we don’t know what is.

If you still can’t get enough of Friends, check out Friends Forever: The One About the Episodes, the only authorized guide with behind-the-scenes details for over 200 fan-favorite episodes. This 25th Anniversary edition is fully illustrated and includes tons of fun exclusives, like never-before-seen photos, interviews with show creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and interactives from the series itself. For example: You’ll finally see what’s on Joey’s fake resume vs. his real one and find out Chandler’s real job! Friends Forever: The One About the Episodes is available to purchase on Amazon or Bookshop.org.

Friends: The Reunion is available to stream on HBO Max.

