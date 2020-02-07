You’d Be Surprised at How Much the ‘Friends’ Reunion Cast Is Actually Getting Paid

When you’re a member of the Friends cast, you’ve got it made for the most part. All six actors are rumored to receive a ballpark $20 million income from reruns alone each year. Yet that’s no reason to turn down this Friends reunion cast salary—it may pale in comparison, but who are we kidding? It’s still a pretty penny.
While there’s been relative radio silence on when exactly we can expect to see the Friends reunion kick off on HBO Max (after all, the streaming service itself isn’t launching until May 2020), we finally know more about the ‘biz details, darling. Multiple outlets have recently reported salary details for all six cast members. But how much are we talking?
Well, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry can all expect to see anywhere between $2.5 million to $4 million for the reunion special, which is slated as an hourlong, unscripted episode on HBO’s new platform.
If you think that’s a whopping amount for, uh, pretty much just showing up, wait until you hear how this compares to how much the Friends cast earned while the show was still filming: During season three, the stars were reportedly paid around $75,000 per episode, $85,000 in season four, $100,000 in season five, $125,000 in season six, $750,000 in seasons seven and eight, and $1 million per episode in seasons nine and ten.
So if you ask us, we’re thinking that projected rate for the Friends reunion will lean more on the higher end of the scale—after all, these hotshots are used to the big bucks (and let’s be real, isn’t it worth it for nostalgia’s sake?)
However, it seems the team over at HBO Max isn’t so sure. According to Marta Kauffman, one of the sitcom’s original creators, things have been less than smooth in getting this Friends reunion off the ground. During the 2020 Producers Guild Awards in January, she told Entertainment Tonight, “It’s complicated. It’s very complicated,” when it comes to working with HBO Max. “It’s everything. It’s a very complicated thing to do.”
For now, we’re holding on to what actor Matthew Perry, who played Chandler on the series and just joined Instagram, had to say on Twitter last week. “Big news coming…” he wrote. Hopefully, it’s the kind of confirmation we need.