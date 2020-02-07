You’d Be Surprised at How Much the ‘Friends’ Reunion Cast Is Actually Getting Paid

When you’re a member of the Friends cast, you’ve got it made for the most part. All six actors are rumored to receive a ballpark $20 million income from reruns alone each year. Yet that’s no reason to turn down this Friends reunion cast salary—it may pale in comparison, but who are we kidding? It’s still a pretty penny.

While there’s been relative radio silence on when exactly we can expect to see the Friends reunion kick off on HBO Max (after all, the streaming service itself isn’t launching until May 2020), we finally know more about the ‘biz details, darling. Multiple outlets have recently reported salary details for all six cast members. But how much are we talking?

Well, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry can all expect to see anywhere between $2.5 million to $4 million for the reunion special, which is slated as an hourlong, unscripted episode on HBO’s new platform.