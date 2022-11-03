This ‘Friends’ Central Perk LEGO Set Is the Ultimate Fan Gift & Even Includes Phoebe at Open Mic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The thing that makes Lego sets so spectacular these days is the attention to detail. Fans go bananas when their favorite franchise finally gets the Lego set treatment because Lego doesn’t cut any corners in making exact replicas of your favorite characters, TV shows and movies. And when it comes to the Central Perk Friends Lego set at Target, you’ll feel like you just walked into the gang’s favorite coffee shop when you put together this iconic set.

But the best part about this buildable cafe set is that it comes with all of your favorite Friends characters. There are 1,079 pieces in all and it comes with unique accessories like Rachel Green’s coffee tray and Phoebe’s guitar and microphone stand at open mic night so you can recreate all of your favorite scenes from the show. There’s even a tiny piece of pizza for Joey to hold on to. And, of course, since it’s at Central Perk, you better believe there’s a miniature Gunther figure as well.

Central Perk Lego Set

We all know someone in our lives who can’t stop quoting the iconic show, and now you have the perfect gift to get them this holiday season. The set is designed for ages 16 and up since it’s a bit complicated to put together, and it’s even compatible with all other Lego sets, toys, bricks and characters you already own. You can add in other Legos from your collection to truly make up your own unique and individual scenes.

Shoppers are raving that it’s the perfect gift for any Friends fan; you know, the ones who have it playing on repeat all day, everyday on HBO GO. “I love the attention to detail and time that everyone has put into this set,” wrote one shopper. “It’s amazing when completed and still worth all of the hassle.” Another shopper who’s not even a mega-fan of the show still fell in love with this set, writing, “I am not a fan of the Friends show, but I bought this set because of the detail and price. I have had so much fun building and displaying the piece and the detail on minifigures is true to the actors.”

Grab it now for under $60 to have it under the tree in plenty of time for the holidays.