So ‘Friends’ Is Leaving Netflix In 2020 & Nothing Will Ever Make Us Smile Again

Here’s the thing: we’re about to have an actual mental breakdown. Friends is reportedly leaving Netflix after months of rumors. It was bound to happen eventually we suppose, but fans are naturally v distraught over this news. Rumors of the show’s departure from the streaming site started back in December and unfortunately, they turned out to be true. You have exactly five months left to rewatch all ten seasons of Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey & Phoebe. Each episode is only 22 minutes so it’s definitely possible to get a few rounds of the entire series in before it disappears from Netflix forever. Well, maybe not forever. But…for a long time.

The hit series is reportedly headed to a streaming service called called HBO Max. Umm…ok. Is that a joke? We don’t know what HBO is trying to pull but A) that sounds made up. And B) Can’t it just be on HBO Go? We need a new show on there since Game of Thrones ended. Unpopular opinion, and I can say this as BLL, Reeese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman’s biggest fan: Big Little Lies just isn’t cutting it this season. Hopefully I’m speaking too soon (after this past Sunday’s episode it does seem like things might finally be getting interesting….). But back to more important things: Friends.

As much as we were looking forward to the resurgence of the roaring twenties—round 2, let’s do it in style!—this news has put a bit of a damper on our mood. Netflix announced the show’s departure with a heartfelt tweet writing, “The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye. We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner’s streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ”

But our mood right now and forever is:

HBO Max probably outbid Netflix for Friends. The new streaming site will have the hit show on their streaming platform for the next five years—and those five years reportedly cost a casual $425 million.

But seriously? First The Office, now Friends?

We truly don’t know what to say, Netflix, so we’ll leave you with this:

BTW, Twitter is having a field day with this news:

One dude is glad the two are leaving and to him we say, that’s a moo point. It’s like a cow’s opinion. It’s moo.