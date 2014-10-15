‘Friends’ is Coming To Netflix in 2015!

As if we weren’t #blessed with enough “Friends” goodies this year—a Central Perk pop-up shop in New York City and a mini-reunion on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to name a few—we’ll now have the opportunity to watch the classic show at any damn time we please, thanks to Netflix.

A rep from Netflix confirms to StyleCaster that “Friends” will indeed be released on the streaming service on January 1. And while you may be thinking that with all the reruns you see nowadays you won’t need to watch it on Netflix, get off your high horse, sister. Starting on New Years Day, you can watch Rachel and Monica lose their apartment to Chandler and Joey any time you please, or relive the time that Ross learned Rachel was “under” him any hour of the day. Can’t remember who played Rachel’s other sister? Cue up Netflix, set it to Season 6, Episode 13 and you’ll find out that it was Reese Witherspoon pretty quickly (But SHAME on you for not knowing that off the top of your head).

So as of right this minute, we have 77 and a half days to get through before we have the ability to watch all 10 seasons of “Friends” over and over and over again. What should you watch in the meantime? Here’s some “Friends”-ish shows, now available on Netflix, that can tide you over until then:

“How I Met Your Mother” (the mid-Aughts “Friends”)

“New Girl”: The adorkable “Friends”

“Bob’s Burgers”: The animated “Friends”

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”: The clinically insane “Friends”

“The League”: The fantasy-obsessed “Friends”

“Freaks and Geeks”: The freaky and geeky “Friends”

“The Wonder Years”: The teenage 1960s “Friends”

“Cheers”: The original “Friends”

Could we have been more helpful? Nailed it.