The Weird Thing Your Friends and Family Might be Lying to You About

A good meet-cute story is hard to come by these days. If you don’t meet your S.O. on Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, the League, or the like, then chances are, you met at a bar or party, potentially in a less-than-sober state of mind. That’s not exactly an epic tale you’ll savor telling your grandkids, but hell, it’s 2016, and the tradeoff for less romance is more algorithms and apps that do, some could argue, increase your odds of meeting a match. (Unless it’s a swiping app, that is.)

Considering how normal it is to meet people online—Pew Center research suggests almost a third of young people do it, and 12 percent of older people ages 55 to 64—it’s a little surprising that a new survey shows that four in 10 Americans lie to family and friends about having met a date online. In a poll of 1,000 people by social networking service Badoo, respondents copped to lying about that, in addition to using photos more than three years old on their profiles.

Catfish much?! If 33 percent of profile photos you’re looking at are totally outdated, that definitely affects your ability to size up prospects who you’re attracted to. On the other hand, if you’re playing the online dating game, you should know this is a risk already. And let’s hope that people who are using photos this old have, for the most part, aged well and still resemble themselves at that earlier date.

The fact that 40 percent of people lie to others in their life about having met a date online may be more concerning. If you haven’t done it yourself, odds are that someone in your life has done it to you. With the holidays looming, and 33 percent of people feeling more pressure to have a partner for all those parties and family events, the least we can do is chill out about grilling others about their love lives. Let’s make small talk about other topics this year—November 8th should give us plenty of fodder for that.