This ‘Friends’-Themed Cookbook Is Perfect For Any Foodie ‘Friends’ Lover

Joey doesn’t share food—but he does share recipes. This Friends cookbook is perfect for any foodie Friends lover. Written by chef Amanda Yee, the cookbook, which is titled Friends: The Official Cookbook, includes more than 100 (!!!) recipes for iconic dishes from the NBC sitcom, such as Rachel’s Trifle (you know, the one she accidentally put meat in) and Phoebe’s Grandmother’s Cookies (shout out to Nestlé Toll House.)

Other recipes include Monica’s Friendsgiving Feast (because who doesn’t want to throw a Thanksgiving like Monica?), Chandler’s “Milk You Can Chew” (a.k.a. cheese), Just for Joey Fries (the one he doesn’t share) and Ross’ “The Moist Maker,” also known as his Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich with a gravy-soaked piece of bread in the middle. (*Drools*) Along with meals, the Friends cookbook also includes recipes for desserts and drinks.

“Whether you’re a seasoned chef like Monica Geller, just starting a catering business like Phoebe Buffay, or a regular old food enthusiast like Joey Tribbiani, Friends: The Official Cookbook offers a variety of recipes for chefs of all levels.” the cookbook’s description reads.

Created by Inside Editions, the cookbook, which also includes full-color photography and hits shelves on September 22, is available for pre-order on Amazon for $26.99. That’s the price of a hardcover edition. The cookbook is also available on Kindle for $16.99. And while you’re stocking up on your Friends recipes, you might as well check out Inside Editions’ Friends advent calendar, which includes 40 show-themed trinkets for the holidays, such as Friends-inspired ornaments.

Friends premiered in September 1994 and ran for 10 seasons until May 2004. The series—which starred Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry—followed six best friends in New York City. In November 2019, the cast announced that Warner Bros. TV (the studio that produced friends in the ’90 and ’00s) were developing a Friends reunion for HBO Max. All six cast members, as well as creators, David Crane, Marta Kauffman and Kevin S. Bright, are set to return for the reunion, which will be an unscripted special titled “The One Where They Got Back Together.” The name is a nod to “The One” format of the titles of Friends‘ episodes. Though the reunion was scheduled to be released in May at the launch of HBO Max, filming was delayed because of the current health crisis.

“From what I understand, it’s going to be on our original soundstage, stage 24, where we worked for 10 years, and they’re going to be building all the original sets again, down to the smallest detail of props and other things,” Schwimmer told Entertainment Weekly in July of the Friends reunion.. “I’m excited just to walk on that stage again and see everyone and just experience what it’s like to be on those sets again with the cast.”

