The Best ‘Friends’ Bloopers of All Time, Plus The Juiciest Details From ‘Friends: Behind Closed Doors’

Ross and Rachel. Monica and Chandler. Phoebe and Joey. These are household names thanks to NBC’s hit sitcom, Friends. The television show aired in 1994 and has remained a fan-favorite for well over two decades. And now, in a new special from Natalie Morales on REELZ, Friends: Behind Closed Doors, the actors and creators of one of the most popular TV shows in America discuss how it all came together. After devouring the special in an embarrassingly short time frame (you can thank us later), we’re taking a look at some of the best bloopers and cast moments of Friends, plus spilling what we learned from the recent retrospective.

The One Where They’re Still FRIENDS

Jennifer Aniston (AKA Rachel Green) remains one of America’s Sweethearts to this day. The actress, and current star of Apple+’s The Morning Show, recently joined Instagram, which in case you missed it, was MAJOR news. Like, she literally almost broke the internet. She had seven million followers within the first couple hours of joining the social media platform. Casual, right? Same, same. But Friends enthusiasts were over the moon to see what the leading lady chose for her first post. It was a *selfie* with her entire former cast of Friends.

Aniston captioned the photo, “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻.” How cute? Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc are all hanging out with Aniston. It’s been 25 years since the show began, and there was a time when these six were strangers.

The One Where It All Came Together

Prior to the show, none of them were “friends” of any kind. The casting process was long and laborious, some of the actors auditioned for different roles before being placed in there perspective parts. But it all came together perfectly if you ask us. Friends won fans over because of how relatable, timeless and hilarious the various situations this group of people found themselves in were. It was real-life problems and incredible character development that led to the great success of the show. And that was largely thanks to writing, but rested heavily on the actors to make the chemistry and history of these friendships believable.

Matt Le Blanc starred as the cluelessly charming and ever-so attractive actor, Joey Tribbiani. On Friends: Behind Closed Doors, Le Blanc discussed what it was like coming together with the cast for the first time. “So you take six people that are about to play good friends, and you throw them all in the same room, and it really went that great.” Does that not melt your heart? The chemistry for these six was there from the start.

“Since its premiere in September of 1994, Friends ruled the airwaves for a decade making us all dream that we could find a rent-controlled apartment in New York City across the hall from our best friends and hang out in a coffee shop all day,” says Morales in REELZ’s docuseries.

“We hadn’t seen a comedy that real, right at its core, looked at this moment in time in young adult lives and we developed a couple scripts that went in that direction, and they were awful, they were absolutely awful,” explained Warren Littlefield, the former president of NBC Entertainment.

“The concept of Friends is almost shockingly low-concept. It’s about a group of friends, you know, they don’t fight crime. They don’t solve mysteries. They don’t do anything. They just kind of sit around, finding their way in the world,” one of Reelz’s sources explained. Jane Sibbett, who starred as Ross Gellar’s *first* ex-wife, explained her thoughts on why the show was so successful saying: “It really was maybe one of the first shows where this was a chosen group of people. This was the family. You love your own blood family, hopefully, but those that you choose to hang out with those are your real family. And I think that many people relate to that, and wish for that.”

The One With The Best Bloopers

So. We know it’s relatable. We know it’s adored. We know it’s one of those shows people can put on at any moment. Now we want to know exactly what went on in those moments that didn’t make it on camera. We love seeing the chemistry between the characters on screen. But what’s better than that? Seeing the actors’ chemistry while filming. The Friends actors played pranks on each other, made fun of each other and totally messed up entirely on their own while filming the NBC sitcom. SO. Below we have a few of the best bloopers lined up for your enjoyment. Because there’s truly nothing better than watching these six crack each other up.