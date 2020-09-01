Oh. My. God. This Friends advent calendar is a must-have for all fans. Created by Insight Editions, which specializes in collectible books and calendars, the Friends: The Official Advent Calendar is the perfect holiday present for any Friends fan.

The calendar features 25 pockets for fans to open as they countdown to Christmas. Inside the pockets, are more than 40 Friends-themed items, from ornaments to show-inspired recipes. There’s even a surprise inspired by the Holiday Armadillo, a character Ross created in season 7 when all the Santa costumes were sold out. To teach his son, Ben, about Hanukkah, Ross dressed up as the Holiday Armadillo and told Ben that he’s Santa’s Tex-Mex friend.

But back to the Friends advent calendar: The calendar, which is available on October 27, sells for $29.99. However, the calendar is available for pre-order on Amazon for 40 percent off, which means that the Friends: The Official Advent Calendar can be yours (or a Friends-obsessed loved one in your life) for $18.46.

And if you’re a fan of the Friends advent calendar, Insight Editions also has a Friends-themed cookbook, titled Friends: The Official Cookbook, for sale for $26.99 on Amazon. (And cheaper if you want the Kindle version.) The cookbook, which includes Friends-themed recipes such as Monica’s Thanksgiving feast, Rachel’s Trifle (you know, the one with meat in it) and Phoebe’s Grandmother’s Cookies (shout out to Nestlé Toll House), was written by Amanda Yee. The cookbook hits shelves on September 22 and is available for pre-order on Amazon now.

Friends premiered in September 1994 and ran for 10 seasons until May 2004. The series—which starred Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry—followed six best friends in New York City. In November 2019, the cast announced that Warner Bros. TV (the studio that produced friends in the ’90 and ’00s) were developing a Friends reunion for HBO Max. All six cast members, as well as creators, David Crane, Marta Kauffman and Kevin S. Bright, are set to return for the reunion, which will be an unscripted special titled “The One Where They Got Back Together.” The name is a nod to “The One” format of the titles of Friends‘ episodes. Though the reunion was scheduled to be released in May at the launch of HBO Max, filming was delayed because of the current health crisis.

“From what I understand, it’s going to be on our original soundstage, stage 24, where we worked for 10 years, and they’re going to be building all the original sets again, down to the smallest detail of props and other things,” Schwimmer told Entertainment Weekly in July of the Friends reunion.. “I’m excited just to walk on that stage again and see everyone and just experience what it’s like to be on those sets again with the cast.”

