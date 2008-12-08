Friendly Fires Play a Free Show at Virgin Megastore in New York

There’s always that point in every dance song where your maniacally gyrating body is suddenly thinking, “Ohmigod! Why won’t this song be over?!?! I am so out of shape and tired of moving right now!” You mentally check out of the song and strategize a way to take your dance moves gracefully down a notch as you slink off the dance floor. This dance plateau is the exact reason Girl Talk is so popular; Greg Gills took your favorite 30 songs, mashed them together into an epic dance beat all under four minutes. Before you can grow tired of a song or recognize what it is, the phrase is over.

Another band that has been able to pump out fun dance beats is England’s Friendly Fires, whose uppity songs all clock in under four minutes. Their Indie pop single, “Paris” is probably haunting you as, “Ohhh! THAT song!” Friendly Fires’ airy and goofy dance-rock songs make you want to giddily glide all over the dance floor. By the second listen you could probably mouth all the lyrics to the song but that should not discount their contagious dance-ability.

If you want to experience first hand Friendly Fires’ hot beats, tomorrow Tuesday, December 9th Friendly Fires is playing a free show at the Union Square Virgin Megastore in New York at 7:00PM.

Want to fit in with this crowd? Take a cue from the boys of Friendly Fires and bundle up in this weather with a vintage-inspired fair isle sweater. Friendly Fires playfully mix their stripe t-shirts and patterned sweaters. For those who want to mix patterns, pick up this adorable and preppy Snowflake Cardigan from Forever21 and wear your favorite striped t-shirt underneath. Meanwhile, for those who are skeptical about mixing and (mis)matching, check out this Brandi Fair Isle Sweater from Delias which is sweet enough to stand alone.

One forewarning, however: sweaters– while necessary for this frigid weather– are less than ideal for the dance floor so be sure you swipe on some extra Lady Speedstick before heading out to dance with Friendly Fires.