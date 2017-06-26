10 Friendly Celebrity Exes Who Are Almost Too Close for Comfort

Breakups are hard—and if you’re a celebrity, probably even harder. After a public breakup, it’s a known fact that a former famous couple will weather the wrath of paparazzi and gossip raps until every detail of their “ugly” split is wrung out of them.
However, there are some celeb couples who come out unscathed—and are actual total #friendshipgoals for their amicable relationship post-split. From exes who still had to kiss on camera to famous mom and dads who are doing their best job co-parenting, here are 10 friendly celebrity exes to give you hope that not everything has to go up in flames after a split.
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield
Though their romance ended in 2015, the exes—who fell for each other after playing love interests in 2012's "The Amazing Spider-Man"—have remained huge supporters of each other.
An example of their lingering love was in December 2016, when Garfield was asked by The Hollywood Reporter about who he would like on a deserted island with him. Of course, he named his Oscar-winning ex-girlfriend.
"I love Emma," he said. "She's all right. She can come."
Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder
While it's probably awkward for most exes to continue kissing scenes after breaking up, it apparently wasn't for Dobrev and Somerhalder, who met while filming "The Vampire Diaries" and continued their on-screen relationship despite breaking up IRL in 2013.
Dobrev has even gone on to third-wheel with Somerhalder and his now-wife, Nikki Reed. (Just look at this selfie of the three out at dinner.) But don't think Dobrev is trying to wedge her way back in. A few years ago, Reed shut down any rumors that her husband was cheating on her with his ex in a passionate Instagram post.
"So here's to putting an end to all those fake stories of on set jealousy, betrayal, made-up-friendships lost and women hating women," Reed wrote. "Because at the end of the day, that's what this is about: teaching girls that you have to hate other girls only breeds a generation of women who believe you have to hate other women.
Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom
Despite divorcing in October 2013, the exes have remained friendly—tbh, more than friendly—while co-parenting their son, Flynn Christopher.
In addition to wishing Kerr a happy mother's day in May 2017 and calling her his "great friend," Bloom has even double-dated with Kerr and her fiance, Evan Spiegel, and the actor's now-ex, Katy Perry.
Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez
After divorcing in 2014, the ex-spouses have remained chummy, especially when it comes to co-parenting their twins, Max and Emme. Along with serving as executive producer on J-Lo's upcoming all-Spanish album, Anthony also gave his ex-wife a viral smooch at the 2016 Latin Grammys. What's a friendly kiss between exes?
Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato
The former Disney Channel stars, who met on the set of "Camp Rock" in 2010, have remained jamming buddies and good friends since their breakup. Their relationship only lasted a couple months, but it looks like the exes plan for their friendship to withstand the test of time.
Along with frequently taking the stage together, Lovato's also besties with her ex-boyfriend's brother, Nick. Jonas confirmed this in an interview with E! News in which he called his ex-girlfriend, "family." (Did Joe Jonas just invent "family-zoned"?)
"She's family," he said. "We've known Demi for so many years. We're performed with her, toured with her. She's just incredible."
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck
The A-list couple weathered an intense tabloid storm when they announced their split in summer 2015. But since then, they've been known as the exes who are #friendgoals. A couple of those #friendgoals include their constant shared playdates with their three kids, and even a family trip together to Montana last Christmas.
Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow
Though they divorced in July 2016, the Oscar winner and Coldplay frontman have remained close while co-parenting their two kids—Apple and Moses. The ex-spouses even celebrated Thanksgiving together, so it's safe to assume there's no beef between them. (There probs was turkey, though.)
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
Though Carey and Cannon have battled several rumors that they're getting back together, the exes remain exes. That doesn't mean that there are bad feelings, though. Quite the contrary. Along with celebrating Easter 2017 as a family painting eggs, the exes have even stepped out for sushi dates together (sans kids) and constantly playfully check up on each other on social media.
Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama
If you blinked in the 2000s, you might have missed that these two dated. But if you're thinking you missed some big blow up after the actors split—sorry, you're out of luck. Valderrama confirmed he has nothing but love for his ex in a sweet Instagram post last summer when the two coincidentally ran into each other at a filming lot. (Yup, our run-ins with our exes go exactly like that too...)
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak
We don't know much about the "The Office" alums' romance. What we do know is that they had a some sort of fling during the NBC comedy's nine-season run. At best, their relationship can be described as "weird." We'll let Kaling describe it to you.
“My relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell. He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend," she told InStyle. I guess you could describe our relationship as a 'romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,' but I don’t think Facebook would accept this as a new status."