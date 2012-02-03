Please allow me to introduce myself. I’m Spencer Cain, and as my day job I’m the celebrity editor for StyleCaster. When I’m not knee-deep in divorce drama, dressing in drag for the sake of fashion girls everywhere, or counting how many Birkin bags Kim Kardashian owns, I explore my ultimate passion in life: fried food.

Working in this industry, you are often faced with really negative eating experiences. Either everyone is glumly picking at an endive salad (hold the dressing) and hating their lives, or cramming down a tuna melt in the bathroom stall and returning to their desks feeling a little bit more dead inside. Well, let me tell you that the StyleCaster offices are nothing like this. For a fashion site, we can eat. And we can do it well.

In light of the whole Paula Deen Diabetes debacle, I’m not going to advocate anyone attempting to replicate my questionable lifestyle. I’ve been blessed with a fast metabolism and relatively good health (talk to me in twenty years), so I guess you could say I’m just lucky. I’m also picky as f*ck and don’t believe that something without melted cheese can be counted as food.

Anyway, if you’ve made it past my initial diatribe, you’re probably wondering what the hell Fried Fridays With Spencer Cain actually is. My colleagues and I saw a void in the market and knew it was time someone stepped up. Essentially, we’ll discuss a series of crucial topics pertinent to those of you who, like myself, would marry a deep fryer if it was legal.

As I am New York based, I have extensive knowledge about where to go and what to get when you’re hungry in the Big Apple. Luckily, I also have a network around the country of fellow lunatics who live and die by the almighty cheese fry. Additionally, through a series of video diaries and investigative reports, we’ll delve into some hard hitting topics. For example, the quest for the world’s best mozzarella stick, a study of when fried goes too far, and an enormous guide to the best condiments.

Of course, I will also be documenting my everyday journeys with cuisine, and like anyone else in fashion, I enjoy mixing the high with the low. As the scholarParis Hilton once said, “I’m totally normal. I think it’s obnoxious when people demand limos or bodyguards. I eat at McDonald’s or Taco Bell. My parents always taught us to be humble.” Thus, expect reporting from both the back of a Burger King and the hallowed halls ofJean-Georges.

I hope you will all join me on this journey, and may your Super Bowl Sundays be filled with wings, nachos, and love. See you next week.