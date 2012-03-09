Fried Fridays: Dipping Sauces Galore

Our darling Spencer Cain has momentarily abandoned his StyleCaster team for the warm sands and cold Coronas of Mexico. But don’t worry, he didn’t forget about you! Before he left, Cain left behind the crown jewel of his fried food research: an exploration of dipping sauces. And when we say dipping sauces, we mean lots of mayo and tons of cheese. What could be better, right? So fellow food lovers, if you or someone you love feels the need to put a condiment on just about everything, the slideshow above is right up your alley. Check it out and report back with your favorite sauce in the comment section below!
– Jessica Rubin
Okay, chipotle mayo is my favorite sauce and I use it with just about anything. Fries and burgers are a given, but I'm filthy and I've used it on fried macaroni and cheese (ugh), but you can jazz up an average turkey sandwich with this fantastic dip.
Queso. Motherf*cking. Dip. I don't need to say anything else, right? You guys get how amazing this product is and how it can change your life with one taste? To make your life easier, I'll throw you one of my favorite recipes!
This list is nothing without a peanut satay based sauce. If you love it in your Thai food, then why not with your American fried goodies? Trust me...it takes a fry to a whole other level.
So I told myself I wouldn't include two mayos but I forgot about truffle mayo. If I had to eat one mayo for the rest of my life, it would be truffle mayo. And I eat mayo about five million times a day, so you know I mean business. Use it on everything. Substitute water with truffle mayo. You won't regret it.