Friday Fashion Obsession: Wayne

Wayne, must know line by designer Lee Wayne, unvieled the first ever Resort collection to an intimate group at Cooper Square Hotels’ The Trilby this week.

The designs were met with rave reviews. Think Alexander Wang‘s hot older sister. The clean capsule collection, all black and white with pops of cobalt, is the kind you want to throw in your suitcase and head immediately to the Mediterranean. It’s all you would need.

The collection ranges in cost from $265 to $495 and will be available exclusively at Barneys New York in November. Take a look at the full collection here via Racked.