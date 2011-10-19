StyleCaster
Freshen Your Home for the Holidays With Cath Kidston

Summer K
by
As a New Yorker at heart and a Midwesterner by birth, the fall season tends to be a mixed bag of big name events and weekends spent experimenting in the kitchen. Traditionally, I like to gift my city friends with baked goods every year, knowing that “homemade” is mostly a foreign concept to them (given the easy accessibility to great bakeries and restaurants that dot almost every corner).

But this year I’m taking it to the next level. I’m rolling out all the stops and hosting a dinner party at my apartment. (Cue gasps of disbelief.)

From a cutesy aprons to dishes that pop, I’m channeling myMartha Stewart in an effort to commune with my inner hostess with the mostest. And thankfully my BFFs at Cath Kidston saw it fit to let me raid their new holiday collection for just such an occasion. Pretty and practical, I’m confident my decor will wow. But will I ever master the fine art of criss-cross crusts or figuring out which fork goes where?

(One step at a time…)

ENTER to WIN 1 of 3 Cath Kidston gift vouchers!!

1. Click this button to “Like” StyleCaster on Facebook.

2. Click this button to “Like” Cath Kidston on Facebook.

3. Post your name in the comments section below to let us know that you have liked both pages.

*Giveaway ends Wednesday, November 30th.

A modern take on the classic casserole dish, these bright pieces of plateware will make your table pop. ($65.00)

Stick a fork in it...and a knife...and a spoon. These bright pieces of cutlery are the perfect addition to your next dinner party. ($100.00)

Cover up in style with the help of this cute Chelsea Rose Butchers Apron. ($42.00)

Add some shabby chic to your entertaining aesthetic with the help of these Provence Rose napkins. ($26.00)

Talk about taking the cake -- these cute tins are the perfect solution for sweet treats. ($35.00)

