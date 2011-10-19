Freshen Your Home for the Holidays With Cath Kidston

As a New Yorker at heart and a Midwesterner by birth, the fall season tends to be a mixed bag of big name events and weekends spent experimenting in the kitchen. Traditionally, I like to gift my city friends with baked goods every year, knowing that “homemade” is mostly a foreign concept to them (given the easy accessibility to great bakeries and restaurants that dot almost every corner).

But this year I’m taking it to the next level. I’m rolling out all the stops and hosting a dinner party at my apartment. (Cue gasps of disbelief.)

From a cutesy aprons to dishes that pop, I’m channeling myMartha Stewart in an effort to commune with my inner hostess with the mostest. And thankfully my BFFs at Cath Kidston saw it fit to let me raid their new holiday collection for just such an occasion. Pretty and practical, I’m confident my decor will wow. But will I ever master the fine art of criss-cross crusts or figuring out which fork goes where?

(One step at a time…)

