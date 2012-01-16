Anyone who has been to New York City recently knows that Joe Fresh has arrived — and in a big way! From Taxi TV to billboards across the island, we couldn’t help but have an immediate appreciation for a brand that clearly knows how good they are (and aren’t afraid to show it).

This week, StyleCaster and Joe Fresh teamed up to offer 3 StyleCaster readers the chance to WIN some sweet Joe Fresh swag.So whether you’ve already started building your Joe Fresh collection or are still in need of that inaugural piece, enter by following the steps below and give your wardrobe the fresh addition it needs!

Up For Grabs — 1 Orange Neoprene Coat, 1Birds Eye Knit Sweater, 1 Green Silk Blouse.

TO ENTER:

1. Like us on Facebook.

2. Like Joe Fresh on Facebook.

3. Leave your name in the comments section below, letting us know you’ve done both.

Disclaimer: Only citizens of the United States and Canada are eligible. Winner will be contacted by email. Winner is responsible for any taxes associated with this prize.The 3 items shown in the article image will go to three different winners.







