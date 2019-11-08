ABC Just Canceled ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ & Constance Wu Freedom Jokes Are Already Pouring In

Looks like Constance Wu got her wish. In a statement issued by ABC today, we learned that Fresh Off the Boat will be canceled after season 6. You could say we’re just a little gutted to see this series go. After all, FOTB brought a sorely needed story to primetime television as the first U.S. sitcom to feature a main cast of Asian-Americans in over 20 years. The Huang family experience particularly resonated with millions of viewers, especially those who could relate to the trials and troubles of assimilating into predominantly white, suburban pockets in America.

ABC President Karey Burke sang her high praises of the series during today’s cancellation statement: “We couldn’t be prouder of this game-changing show and the impact it has had on our cultural landscape,” she said. “The success of Fresh Off the Boat has helped pave the way for inclusion throughout the industry. Nahnatchka Khan and her brilliant creative team have created an unforgettable series with an Asian-American family front and center, something that hadn’t been done in two decades. The cast, led by Randall Park and Constance Wu, is one of the finest and funniest on television. We’ll miss the Huang family and are eternally grateful for the incredibly heartfelt stories they have told these past six seasons.”

“I’m so proud of the show and what we’ve accomplished over the past six seasons,” added Khan. “Thank you to everyone at ABC and 20th Century Fox Television for going on this ride with us. It was truly a special experience and hopefully will forever be a reminder of all the stories out there that deserve to be told. Like B.I.G. said, ‘And if you don’t know, now you know.’”

As for Randall Park and Constance Wu, who led the cast as Louis and Jessica respectively, this FOTB news marks both a sad end and welcome new beginning—with the latter perhaps being especially true for Wu. When news broke that Fresh Off the Boat was renewed for season 6 earlier this year, Constance Wu infamously tweeted, “So upset that I’m literally crying.” While she later clarified the statement—apparently she was just upset that FOTB‘s renewal meant turning down another exciting project—many continued to point out the immense privilege she’s had as a working actress.

Fans don’t forget, and so it’s no surprise that many have taken to Twitter to joke about Constance Wu’s sudden “freedom” from the series. Everything from “congrats!” to “Dobby is a free elf,” memes have started rolling in. While we have no doubt Constance Wu is at least a little sad about the series finale, she can probably laugh along knowingly to these tweets.

You can catch the series end of Fresh Off the Boat on February 21, 2020 on ABC, where Episodes 14 and 15 of Season 6 will combine for an hour-long finale event.