New Facebook App Helps You Make Frenemies With Your Enemies

Have you ever scrolled down your Facebook newsfeed and done a serial “like” button drive-by, clicking the button on anything that catches your eye? Do you find yourself pining for a “love” button (a craving you can satisfy right on our StyleCaster homepage) or wishing there was a way to dislike or even, dare we say, hate something? Well, you’re not alone. In fact, you’re in great company. Famed author Neil Strauss blames the Facebook “like” button for a loss in “a point of view.”

It’s exactly this dilemma that the founders of EnemyGraph set out to remedy. As BuzzFeed aptly puts it, “It’s an app that lets you designate enemies on a social network founded on positivity.” Of course, you have to like the app before you can use it to perform the dislike action. What’s trending on the enemy list? Well, so far Westboro Baptist Church, Twilight, Racism, Deepak Chopra, Focus on the Family and Goldman Sachs all make the cut.

Sure, we like the idea that this app gives you the opportunity to change things up and share more than one kind of opinion, but there’s no way to guarantee that the EnemyGraph won’t be used for bullying — and frankly, the last thing the Internet needs is another way to intimidate and spread negative energy.

But what do you think? Do you agree that this app will allow for a breaking of boundaries on the popular social media site? Or is the EnemyGraph something we can all live without? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!