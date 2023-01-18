This Lovers Kit Will Revive Even The Most Boring Sex Life & You Can Thank Me Later

Scroll To See More Images

Valentine’s Day comes with a lot of pressure, especially if you’ve been in a relationship for a long time. Sure you used to go all out with the flowers, chocolates, and teddy bears, but now that you’ve settled in and gotten more comfortable with your partner, what’s the point of spending all that money on stuff you’re probably going to throw out anyway? That’s why this year, you should buy something that allows you to invest in your love life and spice it up at the same time, like the new lover’s kit from the sexual wellness company, Frenchie.

It’s the easiest way to bundle everything you need for Valentine’s Day to totally give your love life a much-needed reboot. If you’ve been stuck at what to get your honey this year, get this bundle delivered in discreet packaging and whip it out once you’ve returned home from those dinner reservations. Your partner will never see it coming, but they’ll remember it for a lifetime.

The Lovers Kit

Here’s everything that comes packed into this seriously sexy sampling. First, you’ll get everything you need to keep things clean so you can focus on the task at hand: maximum pleasure. The kit includes Frenchie’s famous beret condoms, which are lubricated with hyaluronic acid for pH balanced moisture. You’ll get a pack of 12 of those babies, plus another 12 condoms that are ultra thin and without the hyaluronic acid if you prefer no added lubrication. It also comes with 12 wipes to clean up down there once you’re done with playtime.

The Beret Condom 0.05mm x 24

Of course you can also purchase all of these things separately, but bundling will help you save. The rest of the bundle includes a 100 ml bottle of water-based lube and a silk mask set so you can practice blindfolding each other to seriously let your senses take over in the moment.

No lover’s kit would be complete without some toys to spice things up, and the Frenchie kit includes their signature Double Entendre dual motor vibrator. If you purchase this on it’s own it’s $70, so it definitely makes sense to bundle if you’re going to pick this up anyway. It’s the perfect vibrator that’s designed for both solo play and partner play.

The Double Entendre

Finally, the kit includes the lover’s dice set, which is Frenchie’s dice game that dares you to take your love connection to new heights. Grab the whole kit for under $180 to spice up your bedroom for the night, and continue keeping it spicy all year long.