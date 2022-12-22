Shop Hyaluronic Acid Condoms, Botanical Lube & G-Spot Vibrators For Less During This End-of-Year Sale

Scroll To See More Images

It’s officially cuffing season, but if you’re finding the dating pool to be more than bleak, I’ve got some good news to get you through the slump: Frenchie is running an end-of-year promotion on its selection of sex toy products. Right now, you can score any of the brand’s offerings for less during its BOGO 50 percent off promotion—add any two items into your cart and get the second for half off automatically.

The Australian-based brand brings fun, simple and sex-positive products to the market. Each item is vegan and non-toxic and made with sustainable ingredients. Plus, the brand sources and manufactures all its materials ethically.

The brand’s g-spot vibrator, The Double Entendre, is one of its most intriguing offerings. The waterproof sex toy is equipped with four speeds and six pleasure modes, and is designed for both solo and partner play. Its flexible and bendable design allows for both internal g-spot and external clitorial use, and carries at least two hours of battery life per charge.

“I just have to say I absolutely love the double entendre! It’s flexible, durable and sleek. Good size and full of power. Perfect for me when I’m relishing in my single era,” wrote one reviewer.

Frenchie The Double Entendre

For those not relishing in their single era, opt for Frenchie’s hyaluronic acid-infused condoms. The 100 percent natural latex condom contains a water-based hyaluronic lubricant, which offers a safer alternative to other options out there that include synthetic ingredients. Frenchie’s condoms help maintain a vagina’s pH balance while staying irritation-free on sensitive skin.

“The condoms worked out great. My wife is allergic to some latex condoms, so these were great with the hyaluronic acid. She felt no irritation and she said they feel natural.”

Frenchie The Beret Hyaluronic Acid Condoms

The brand’s water-based aloe vera lube, Oh La La Love Lube, also comes highly reviewed by shoppers. It’s formulated to be pH balance-friendly, hypoallergenic and can be used in conjunction with sex devices. Not to mention, its pump top packaging makes for mess-free dispensing.

“This is the best lube we’ve tried,” shared one person. ”Others caused a burning internally for me and with this one being both antifungal and anti-inflammatory, it’s perfect. I won’t buy any others after trying this.”

Frenchie Oh La La Lube

Stock up for the winter months ahead while Frenchie is offering BOGO 50 percent off now through the end of the year.