French Vogue’s Shrine to Lara Stone

Courtesty of Fashionista, comes a first look at this months Vogue Paris, which is essentially a shrine to curvy, femme fatale of a model, Lara Stone. I’ve been a fan of hers since I saw her shapely, womanly hips swaying down the Prada runway during the fall 2008 donning Miuccia’s interpretations of fairy costumes (yes, I’m still convinced that’s EXACTLY what those looks were). Stone is the antithesis of the rest of her skinny-as-rails, prepubescent model peers. Instead, the girl’s got some seriously dangerous curves–at times, she looks downright Marilyn-Monroe-esque.

Apparently, the rest of the fashion world agrees with my assessment that Stone is a cool breath of fresh air in an industry filled with sickly thin, insecurity-laden child-models. In the issue, the editorials, which feature Lara and Lara only, are shot by some of the best fashion photographers, including Peter Lindbergh, Hedi Slimane, and Terry Richardson. Also, alternating with these editorials are artistic renderings of the model by the likes of Peter Beard, Rupert Shrive, and Francesco Vezzoli, amongst others who have all managed to make Stone look like the icon she is quickly becoming.

Love.