French Vogue’s New Editor: Who is Emmanuelle Alt?

Photo: ImaxTree

Carine Roitfeld has almost become a household name over the years, but Emmanuelle Alt? Not so much. Aside from the sartorial stardom she’s earned from her appearances on street style sites and her killer styling gigs for Vogue Paris, Balmain and Isabel Marant, the 45-year-old still remains a bit of a mystery. Let me tell you: It isn’t easy to find much biographical info on the woman, plus, it doesn’t help that none of us are fluent in French. Here’s what we’ve found.

Alt and Roitfeld began working together in the ’90s at the French magazine 20 Ans a hip glossy for young women. She held the title of fashion coordinator, and aside from Carine, she worked with famed stylists Anastasia Barbieri and Marie-Amlie Sauv. From there, she moved on to Mixte magazine the now-defunct French publication known for its groundbreaking fashion photography and featuring a new generation of models where she served as Editor in Chief. She began working at Vogue Paris in 2000 as the fashion director.



Photo: Terry Richardson for Vogue Paris, Styled by Emmanuelle Alt (2006)

Known for her androgynous, rock-and-roll aesthetic her biggest inspiration is the Saturday Night Fever era Alt has not only styled some of French Vogue‘s most memorable editorials, but also ad campaigns and runway shows for Balmain, Giuseppe Zanotti, Balenciaga and Isabel Marant. Fun Fact: Emmanuelle’s husband, Franck Durand, is Marant’s artistic director, and he is the one who hooked them up.

Another interesting tidbit: Alt is the woman behind Michael Jackson‘s epic Balmain wardrobe. She is a huge fan, and sent him over samples to wear on what would’ve been his final tour.

On her new position, Alt told Vogue, Its a great honor for me, but also a great pleasure to become the editor of Vogue Paris that I know so well. In working with very talented teams I will try to develop the the incredible potential of Vogue Paris.

Well, there you have it! She takes over Carine’s role on February 1, and her first masthead appears in the April issue. We urge you to get to know Emmanuelle Alt, since we’ll likely be seeing her amazing work for decades to come.