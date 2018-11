After weeks of speculation, French Vogue has named Emmanuelle Alt as Carine Roitfeld‘s successor. Alt was favored for the position since she is currently the magazine’s fashion director and she’s been at the glossy for a decade. She beat out Virginie Mouzat, the fashion editor of French daily newspaper Le Figaro, who was the other rumored front-runner for the job. Flicitations Emmanuelle! Can’t wait to see what you have in store.