French Vogue’s 65 Page Fashion Spread: The Best Of The Best

The newest issue of French Vogue is one for the collector’s bookcase. It features a 65-page spread of Lara, Sasha, Daria, Freja, Natasha, Joan Smalls and relative newcomers Daphne Groeneveld and Saskia de Brauw. Stylist trio Jane How, Carine Roitfeld and Emmanuelle Alt chose 65 looks from different design houses that define the trends for the Spring 2011 season, and Mario Sorrenti shot the story alternating between vivid color and black and white.

Those of us here in the States will have to wait a little bit longer to get our hands on this epic issue and I don’t want to give up all of the goods so here are some of the more eye-catching shots from the editorial to hold you over. Hopefully Carine has one more of these babies left in her!

By the way, how bananas do Joan and Daria look? I’m dying over here.