Object Of Desire

French Vogue, March 2009 issue, $132.22 for a yearly subscription, at amazon.com

Reason #1

Carine pays homage to fashion legend Coco Chanel, culling together fashion’s design and photography elite to create an entire issue dedicated to the icon. Additionally, Iris Strubegger’s head to toe Chanel cover look, shot by photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, bears a striking resemblance to Steven Meisel’s 1992 Italian Vogue Cover.

Reason #2

In the issue, a host of designers, including Versace, Dolce & Gabbana and the illusive Martin Margiela, reinvent the Chanel jacket and put their own spin on the timeless piece. The photos are shot by none other than Karl himself.

Reason #3

Because don’t import mags always seem edgier than the American versions?