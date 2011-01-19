French Vogue February 2011: Model Masochist

This new jewelry editorial from the February 2011 issue of Vogue Paris just screams “Carine,” and we’re getting a little teary-eyed thinking about her impending departure. While we’re on the subject, can we talk about the black eye that model Karmen Pedaru is rocking? In the spread, she channels her inner athlete, sporting cornrows, a mouth guard and a barbell.

Only in Vogue Paris could American Apparel armbands get paired with the trendiest and most expensive tribal accessories on the market, and somehow work perfectly. Stylist Vronique Didry must have realized that the best way to compliment a shiner is with some shiny, extravagant jewels. Click through for the full spread!