French Vogue Favorite, Lara Stone, to Replace Madonna for Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton is switching gears for their spring 2010 ad campaign; they’ll be changing the face of the brand from uber buff queen of pop, Madonna, to the “curvier” gap-toothed model Lara Stone, a French Vogue favorite. While Madonna spent the last two seasons sporting everything LV from the label’s now-famous bunny ears to Marc Jacobs’ genius tribal heels that spouted feathers and tassels. Stone will now appear in the ads, bringing an edgier, younger vibe to the label’s campaign. Lara Stone is quickly rising as a top face in the modeling industry and snagged spots in this fall’s ad campaigns for Eres, DSquared2, and Jaeger; Louis Vuitton will definitely be a step up from the fall season.

Check out Lara in three of this season’s ad campaigns below. How do you think she’ll stack up to Madge for Louis Vuitton?

Jaeger, Fall 2009

DSquared2, Fall 2009

Eres Fall/Winter 2009-2010