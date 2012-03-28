French Label Devastee Channels Wednesday Addams For Their Latest Collection

If you ever wanted to raid the closet of the dark darling Wednesday Addams, shopping French label Devastee‘s latest collection would be your best bet.

Started in 2004 by two friends Ophélie Klere and François Alary, Devastee creates fashions around “various little depressing things,” keeping in mind that, “The darker the better,” according to their hand-written biography.

Since then, the duo have been showing off their duds twice a year during Paris Fashion Week. Combining their macabre and cartoonish aesthetic, they create womenswear and unisex pieces that usher in a Jeremy Scott meets Daniel Palillo vibe.

The difference that Devastee offers from Mr. Scott and Mr. Palillo is that the French label veers away from casual wear for the most part, opting for clean-cut silhouettes, and mixing tailored pieces with feminine sophistication in a perfectly French style.

For the Fall/Winter 2012 collection, there is a subtle Wednesday Addams nuance, with the collared shirts, oversized wool coats and cardigan dresses, as well as the striped prints that are giving us flashbacks to Wednesday’s old-timey bathing suit in Addams Family Values.

Check out the Devastee’s Fall/Winter 2012 collection for yourself in the slideshow above, and let us know what your thoughts are on these duds in the comments section underneath.