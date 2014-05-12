French Fashion: 12 Modern-Day Muses To Know

Cole Porter might have written the classic tune “I Love Paris,” but perhaps someone ought to think about penning a new version: “I Love Paris Fashion.” Fine, it might not have quite the same ring, but when it comes to style, French fashion is tops.

At once classic, effortless and supremely confident, women such as Brigitte Bardot, Catherine DeDeneuve, Lulu de la Falaise, and of course Coco Chanel have made it clear why French women are known for their impeccable sartorial sensibilities.

While those women are (and always will be) style icons, there’s a new crop of French women who are inspiring a whole new generation of fashion followers. Between established actresses like Audrey Tautou and Marion Cotillard, fashion industry players like Carine Roitfeld and Ines de la Fressange, and It girls like Lou Doillion, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, we’ve rounded up 12 modern-day French fashion muses to know.