French Connection Launches A Home Line, Here’s What We’re Craving

It’s been a minute since we’ve had reason to get excited over a new collection for the home. Sure, designers have been doing fun things with collaborations and playful prints, but what about our living rooms? Well, those have been put on the back burner. Until now. French Connection, a go-to when you’re looking for a flirty skirt or a killer trench, has launched a new collection of home goods that has us channeling our inner interior decorators.

Sure, we may accessorize our bedrooms with the remnants of our shoe collection that won’t fit in our closet and replaced coffee table books with stacks of glossies we haven’t gotten around to reading, but we appreciate a good area rug or wall clock as much as the next person. We’re loving that the French Connection line plays with a minimalist aesthetic, using stripes, unfinished wood and small details to call upon a clean, seaside feel.

As we run through the many ways we can excuse investing in a couple of these pieces (which are currently only available in the UK and Europe but will hopefully be making their way to this side of the pond soon), we’ve rounded up our favorite items from the collection for your viewing pleasure.

