Go Behind the Scenes At French Chateaus Thanks To Google Street View

So you’ve always imagined what it would be like to live at a French chateau? Luckily, Google has armed a team of videographers with cameras to go inside select chateaus in wine country at France (its a tough job but someone has to do it).

Videographers have captured behind-the-scenes footage of nine chateaus using backpack-mounted cameras referred to as the Street View Trekker, as well as the Googe Street View Car and trolleys.

Wineries included are the Chateau Lafon-Rochet, Chateau de la Brede, Chateau de Malle, Chateau de Pressac, Chateau d’Agassac, Chateau Guadet, Chateau Coutet, Chateau La Conseillante, and Chateau Corbin Michotte. The project will also begin to capture the town of Saint-Emilion.

According to Google France, the company has been increasingly rolling out interior and exterior views of key global heritage sites, from the Eiffel Tower to the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna, to mountain ranges in Nepal.

In other words, if you can’t travel somewhere exciting, you can now visit it in the comfort of your own home.

