Are French Bulldogs Fashion’s Hottest New Accessory?

It’s hard not to notice how popular French bulldogs have become. They’re appearing on clothing, they’re on the leashes on some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, and they’re on the Instagram accounts of some of fashion’s most important players. Even Marc Jacobs has released his own line of French bulldog accessories to appeal to fashion lovers who aren’t above squealing at the site of these four-legged little guys.
Obviously, the relationship between animals and fashion is nothing new, evidenced by the industry’s obsession with felines like Karl Lagerfeld‘s Choupette, and Grumpy Cat, as well as its consumption of high-end brands that boldly appropriated animals into marked status symbols, much like Kenzo’s insanely popular tiger and fish motifs, and Givenchy’s Rottweiler and shark collections.
While all these critters have left their mark, it seems that the French bulldog trend is on a whole other level. To prove that these compact canines are fashion’s “It” accessory, check out the gallery above!
Warning: Extreme cuteness ahead.
Take a peak at one of hottest French fashion trends to date...
Photo: Pinterest/Ruth Longfritz
How does that age-old expression go again? If the shoe fits...and matches your dog?
French Bulldog Flat, Marc by Marc Jacobs.
Photo: Pinterest/Lubov Koss
Chrissy Teigen's Frenchie, Pippa, has become quite famous via Chrissy's Instagram.
Photo: Instagram/ChrissyTeigen
She may be a fashion trend, but to John Legend & Chrissy Teigen she's just family.
Photo: Instagram/ChrissyTeigen
Even something as basic as a sweater can be styled up with a French bulldog print.
French Bulldog Hoodie, Etre Cecile.
We don't know who is cuter, David Beckam or his new puppy Scarlett? Can we just have both?
Photo: Twitter/VictoriaBeckham
Ted Baker offers a French bulldog scarf in case your outfit needs an extra dose of cute.
French Bulldog Scarf, Ted Baker.
French bulldogs are even gracing the cover of Vanity Fair. Apparently Martha Stewart is a big fan. She likes them so much that she has two!
Photo: Vanity Fair
For those of you who are true French bulldog enthusiasts--these are the tights for you.
French Bulldog Tights, ASOS.
Even if you don't own a French Bulldog, you can still tote one around.
French Bulldog Tote, Donna McKenzie.
If you haven't fallen in love with French bulldogs yet, this photo should do the trick.
Photo: Pinterest/Sarah Johnson