More images from Chanel’s Fall 2009 campaign have been released. The shots, taken by Karl Lagerfeld, prominently feature his Vermont farm.

Freja looks darkly beautiful, like how I want to imagine Wuthering Heights if you traded the farm for a heath.

The shoot wasn’t as glamorous as it might seem, though. Freja had to deal with Karl’s spitting llamas, which she thought was pretty cool.

At least he provides ample food for his models with an amazing backstage buffet.

Someone’s Chanel’s biggest fan.

[The Cut, fashionologie]