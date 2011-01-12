Freja Beha Erichsen: The Softer Side Of Fashion’s Bad Girl

Season after season, Freja Beha Erichsen is all over the place. At this point, I feel like we should be best friends since I see her beautiful face so often. Maybe we could even get matching tattoos? I digress…

Designers and photographers usually play up the Danish model’s androgyny in shoots, and four times out of five, she ends up looking like a total badass which we love. She’s also known for her effortlessly cool street style, and is almost always found in a black leather jacket, biker boots and a torn t-shirt. But lately, we’ve seen a much softer side of Freja, and even though she always looks pretty, she’s been showing off the flirtatious, girly side we didn’t know she had.

In her newest campaigns for Valentino, Chanel and Georg Jensen, she’s hidden away the nipple rings and, instead, revealed her gorgeous smile. How refreshing! Click through the slide show to see some of Freja’s most lively moments of late. Which of her opposing looks do you prefer?