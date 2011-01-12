StyleCaster
Share

Freja Beha Erichsen: The Softer Side Of Fashion’s Bad Girl

What's hot
StyleCaster

Freja Beha Erichsen: The Softer Side Of Fashion’s Bad Girl

Alyssa
by
Freja Beha Erichsen: The Softer Side Of Fashion’s Bad Girl
7 Start slideshow

Season after season, Freja Beha Erichsen is all over the place. At this point, I feel like we should be best friends since I see her beautiful face so often. Maybe we could even get matching tattoos? I digress…

Designers and photographers usually play up the Danish model’s androgyny in shoots, and four times out of five, she ends up looking like a total badass which we love. She’s also known for her effortlessly cool street style, and is almost always found in a black leather jacket, biker boots and a torn t-shirt. But lately, we’ve seen a much softer side of Freja, and even though she always looks pretty, she’s been showing off the flirtatious, girly side we didn’t know she had.

In her newest campaigns for Valentino, Chanel and Georg Jensen, she’s hidden away the nipple rings and, instead, revealed her gorgeous smile. How refreshing! Click through the slide show to see some of Freja’s most lively moments of late. Which of her opposing looks do you prefer?

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

In true Freja form, she rocks leather, black and bedhead in the February issue of Vogue UK.

Aww! Seeing her smile makes us so happy!

Goofing off with Stella Tennant in a girly look for Chanel's Spring 2011 campaign.

Starring in Valentino's romantic Spring 2011 campaign.

Here she is, happily posing for Harry Winston.

With a smile like hers, it's a shame that Freja looks so serious all the time!

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Party Snaps: A View From The NYC Underground

Party Snaps: A View From The NYC Underground
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share