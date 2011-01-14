Freja Beha Erichsen In Another Ad, Quite Naked

Freja Beha Erichsen is historically a go-to ad girl, but this season has made her more ubiquitous than wide-brim hats on a fashion blogger not that anyone can get enough of her intensely cool presence.

Her latest endeavor is a natural, as in very natural, with super pretty hair and barely-there makeup and, you know, naked, campaign for Georg Jensen 2011 shot by Sebastian Faena. It’s also quite adorable that both George and Freja are uber successful Danes. Go Danes!

Freja’s take is quite sweet, explaining, “There are not too many of us [Danish]. Therefore doing the campaign for Georg Jensen was something really special to me.” Presumably the naked part was to show how completely Danish she is. We kid, it’s probably to show off all of that stunning jewelry without being inhibited by something as superfluous as clothes.