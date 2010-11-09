StyleCaster
Freja Beha Erichsen Goes Nude In VMAN As Patti Smith

Photo: Christian Brylle, VMAG #20

You’ve probably already had your coffee, but here’s a dose of “cool” to help you get into the groove this morning. The new issue of VMAN doesn’t hit newsstands until November 11, but we’ve got a sneak peek at one of its editorials starring Freja Beha Erichsen and Christian Brylle, who doubles as the photographer, in an homage to iconic photographer Robert Mapplethorpe and his friend-slash-muse Patti Smith.

Photo: Christian Brylle, VMAG #20

Styled by George Cortina, the disheveled duo perfectly channels the rock-and-roll spirit the pair personified. We can’t think of anyone who could emulate Patti Smith’s boyish, bohemian look as well as Freja, and Christian who shot the story in Mapplethorpe’s signature black and white isn’t too hard on the eyes, either. Check out the full ten-page story when VMAN #20 drops on Thursday, November 11.

Photo: Christian Brylle, VMAG #20

