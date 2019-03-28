StyleCaster
The Freeform Summit Red Carpet Was Packed With All Your Favorite Stars

Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

Good red carpet events are like large fries from McDonald’s—you don’t get them that often, but when you do, it’s the best part of your day. (Is my aesthetic red carpet events and french fries? Maybe.) On Wednesday night, Freeform held their second annual Freeform Summit, and the red carpet was absolutely impeccable. Not only was the event filled with every hot AF Freeform star ever, but their ensembles were on freakin’ point. I couldn’t look away. (Seriously, how do they cast so many beautiful people, and can I borrow one of them to be my date this Saturday?)

The casts of both Good Trouble and The Bold Type made sartorial history with their looks. Plus, the cast of Shadowhunters showed up dressed to the nines, going out with a bang for their last season on Freeform. But it wasn’t just the stars of Freeform shows who made appearances on the red carpet. Fan favorites like Gigi Gorgeous and Patrickstarr, as well as Chloe x Halle and Jordin Sparks (!!) were all in attendance. I’m not lying when I say this red carpet was stacked, y’all.

Plus, every single star looked amazing. From seriously bold prints to instantly iconic shoes, unique suits and intricate beading, the stars aligned Wednesday night and gave us the gift of a truly impeccable red carpet. As a single tear rolls down my cheek, allow me to introduce you to some of my favorite looks from the night. After all, if you can’t be dramatic at a Freeform event, where can you be dramatic?

Cierra Ramirez Freeform

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

1. Cierra Ramirez

Patrickstarrr Freeform

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

2. Patrickstarrr

Jackie Jacobson Freeform

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

3. Jackie Jacobson

Francie-Raisa-Freeform

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

4. Francia Raisa

Trevor Jackson Freeform

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

5. Trevor Jackson

Emily Tosta Freeform

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

6. Emily Tosta

Tre'vell Anderson Freeform

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

7. Tre’vell Anderson

Emma Lahana Freeform

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

8. Emma Lahana

Jordin-Sparks-Freeform

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

9. Jordin Sparks

Ally Maki Freeform

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

10. Ally Maki

EJ Johnson

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

11. EJ Johnson

Shaun Ross Freeform

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

12. Shaun Ross

Hayley Erin

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

13. Hayley Erin

Gigi Gorgeous Freeform

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

14. Gigi Gorgeous

Sasha Pieterse Freeform

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

15. Sasha Pieterse

Sofia Carson Freeform

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

16. Sofia Carson

Katie Stevens Freeform Summit

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

17. Katie Stevens

Maia Mitchell Freeform

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

18. Maia Mitchell

Chloe x Halle Freeform

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

19. Chloe x Halle

