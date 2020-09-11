Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween Schedule’ Is Here & It’s Simply Spooktacular

Trick-or-treating might look more like enjoying Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” 2020 schedule than knocking on doors this year, but that’s not a bad thing! The network is bringing so many Halloween celebrations into our homes—that is, right to our screens—with its roster of films new and old.

There was a time when Freeform’s annual marathon only lasted 13 nights (circa its inception in 1998; feel old yet?). Whoever decided to spice things up with a full month’s worth of programming deserves a medal, because let’s be real: Watching Hocus Pocus never gets old. And Freeform understands that: This year, the 1993 classic will be broadcasted 14 times. Seriously, catch me on the couch all October.

In addition to fan favorites like Hocus Pocus, Freeform has added a handful of new additions to their schedule this year. Films like Hotel Transylvania 2 and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, and The Scorpion King will be making their way into the mix. Finally, 31 Nights of Halloween will wrap up on (you guessed it) October 31 with 2016’s Ghostbusters.

Freeform really came through! For every film you can expect to see during their 31 Nights of Halloween schedule, see below. Check your local listings to watch live (all times are listed in ET), or stream via Hulu here.

Thursday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

5:00 p.m. – Casper (1995)

7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Friday, Oct. 2

11:00 a.m. – The Goonies

1:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

3:05 p.m. – Casper (1995)

5:10 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

7:15 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:55 p.m. – Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons, “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 3

7:00 a.m. – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

7:30 a.m. – The Goonies

10:00 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

12:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

3:05 p.m. – Beetlejuice

5:10 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 p.m. – Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. – The Craft

Sunday, Oct. 4

7:00 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30 a.m. – Ghostbusters II

12:00 p.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

2:05 p.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

3:05 p.m. – Casper (1995)

5:10 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

7:15 p.m. – Addams Family Values

9:20 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Monday, Oct. 5

11:30 a.m. – Casper (1995)

1:30 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

4:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

6:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

9:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. – Boxtrolls

Tuesday, Oct. 6

11:00 a.m. – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

1:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

4:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

6:30 p.m. – Beetlejuice

8:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

12:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Wednesday, Oct. 7

11:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

2:00 p.m. – Matilda

4:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

6:00 p.m. – The Simpsons, “Treehouse of Horror”

12:00 a.m. – Jumanji (1995)

Thursday, Oct. 8

12:00 p.m. – Matilda

2:00 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)

4:30 p.m. – Goosebumps (2015)

7:00 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

9:00 p.m. – Addams Family Values

12:00 a.m. – Warm Bodies

Friday, Oct. 9

11:30 a.m. – The Mummy (1999)

2:20 p.m. – Goosebumps (2015)

4:45 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

6:50 p.m. – Addams Family Values

8:55 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons, “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 10

7:00 a.m. – The Mummy (1999)

10:00 a.m. – The Mummy Returns

1:05 p.m. – The Simpsons, “Treehouse of Horror”

3:35 p.m. – Casper (1995)

5:40 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

7:45 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

9:50 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Sunday, Oct. 11

7:00 a.m. – The Mummy Returns

10:05 a.m. – Casper (1995)

12:10 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

1:50 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

5:35 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

7:40 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

9:50 p.m. – Twitches

11:55 p.m. – Twitches Too

Monday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. – The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

12:30 p.m. – Halloweentown

2:30 p.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

4:30 p.m. – Scared Shrekless

5:00 p.m. – Shrek

7:00 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

9:00 p.m. – Addams Family Values

12:00 a.m. – The Scorpion King

Tuesday, Oct. 13

11:00 a.m. – The Goonies

1:35 p.m. – Scared Shrekless

2:05 p.m. – Shrek

4:10 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

6:15 p.m. – Addams Family Values

8:20 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. – Casper (1995)

Wednesday, Oct. 14

1:00 p.m. – Casper (1995)

3:00 p.m. – The Simpsons, “Treehouse of Horror”

9:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. – Boxtrolls

Thursday, Oct. 15

7:00 a.m. – Scream 3

11:00 a.m. – Jumanji (1995)

1:30 p.m. – Beetlejuice

3:30 p.m. – Scream

6:00 p.m. – Scream 2

8:30 p.m. – The Craft

12:00 a.m. – Jumanji (1995)

Friday, Oct. 16

11:30 a.m. – The Craft

2:00 p.m. – Matilda

4:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

6:00 p.m. – Toy Story of TERROR!

6:30 p.m. – Monsters, Inc.

8:30 p.m. – Monsters, University

12:00 a.m. – Toy Story of TERROR!

12:30 a.m. – The Simpsons, “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 17

7:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

8:55 a.m. – Matilda

10:55 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

3:05 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

5:40 p.m. – Beetlejuice

7:45 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

9:55 p.m. – Halloweentown

12:00 a.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Sunday, Oct. 18

7:00 a.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

9:30 a.m. – The Simpsons, “Treehouse of Horror”

11:00 a.m. – Twitches

1:05 p.m. – Twitches Too

3:05 p.m. – Beetlejuice

5:10 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 p.m. – Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. – Gremlins

Monday, Oct. 19

11:00 a.m. – Matilda

1:00 p.m. – Gremlins

3:30 p.m. – Casper (1995)

5:30 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

7:30 p.m. – Addams Family Values

9:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:00 a.m. – Matilda

Tuesday, Oct. 20

11:00 a.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

1:00 p.m. – Casper (1995)

3:00 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

5:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

8:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

12:00 a.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wednesday, Oct. 21

11:00 a.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

1:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

4:00 p.m. – Ghostbuster II

6:30 p.m. – The Simpsons, “Treehouse of Horror”

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons, “Treehouse of Horror”

Thursday, Oct. 22

11:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

12:35 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)

2:35 p.m. – The Mummy (1999)

5:45 p.m. – The Mummy Returns

8:55 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Friday, Oct. 23

11:00 a.m. – Jumanji (1995)

1:30 p.m. – Scream

4:00 p.m. – Scream 2

6:30 p.m. – Beetlejuice

8:30 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons, “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 24

7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8:00 a.m. – Halloweentown

10:05 a.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

12:05 p.m. – Beetlejuice

2:10 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

4:40 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

6:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values

11:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)

Sunday, Oct. 25

7:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

9:00 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

11:30 a.m. – The Craft

2:00 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

4:05 p.m. – Addams Family Values

6:10 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)

9:20 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. – The Craft

Monday, Oct. 26

11:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

1:00 p.m. – Casper (1995)

3:00 p.m. – Twitches

5:00 p.m. – Twitches Too

7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

9:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons, “Treehouse of Horror”

Tuesday, Oct. 27

11:00 a.m. – Casper (1995)

1:00 p.m. – Scared Shrekless

1:30 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)

4:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

6:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons, “Treehouse of Horror”

Wednesday, Oct. 28

12:00 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)

2:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

4:30 p.m. – Matilda

6:30 p.m. – Monsters, Inc.

8:30 p.m. – Monsters University

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons, “Treehouse of Horror”

Thursday, Oct. 29

12:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

2:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

5:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:30 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

9:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons, “Treehouse of Horror”

Friday, Oct. 30

11:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:05 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

2:35 p.m. – Beetlejuice

4:40 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

6:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons, “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 31

7:00 a.m. – Twitches

9:00 a.m. – Twitches Too

11:00 a.m. – Halloweentown

1:00 p.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

3:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

5:10 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

7:15 p.m. – Addams Family Values

9:20 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)