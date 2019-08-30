Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween’ Schedule Looks Spooktacular

Scroll To See More Images
Summer is winding down and we are so ready for autumn and everything that comes with it. Freeform’s 2019 “31 Nights of Halloween” schedule looks like a spooktacular slate of films. What better way to get into the all hallows eve spirit than cozying up with some warm apple cider, covering yourself in a blanket and turning on the TV for some Halloween inspired fare? We’ll wait while you think of an answer, but while you conjure up a response, we have the full list of titles coming to Freeform this October, and you won’t want to miss them.
There’s something for everyone coming to the channel this October. From nostalgic classics to a few new additions to the schedule, you’ll have something to watch each night of October, we guarantee. Whether you just need some white noise on in the background while you’re carving up your pumpkin for the perfect jack-o-lantern, or you’re heavily invested in the misadventures of the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus, Freeform has you covered. This year’s “31 Nights of Halloween” has conjured some great titles to cast its spell on audiences. So, ready your broomstick and don your witches hat, here’s the entire slate of titles for Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween.”
Tuesday, October 1
12:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
3:00 p.m. Monster House
5:05 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:45 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
8:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. Zombieland
Wednesday, October 2
11:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless (Freeform Premiere)
12 p.m. Monster House
2:05 p.m. R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House (Freeform Premiere)
4:15 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12 a.m. ParaNorman
Thursday, October 3
12:30 p.m. Edward Scissorhands
2:40 p.m. ParaNorman
4:45 p.m. The Haunted Mansion
6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
12 a.m. Edward Scissorhands
Friday, October 4
11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins (Freeform Premiere)
11:30 a.m. Hook (1991)
2:35 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
4:40 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
6:45 p.m. Addams Family Values
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, October 5
7 a.m. ParaNorman
9 a.m. Hocus Pocus
11:10 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
1:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
3:45 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest (Freeform Premiere)
9 p.m. Goosebumps
11:30 p.m. Monster House
1:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless
Sunday, October 6
7 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
9:30 a.m. Monster House
11:30 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
1:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
3:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
5:45 p.m. Goosebumps
8:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
10:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:30 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
1:30 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
Monday, October 7
11:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:30 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
1:30 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
4:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
6:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
8:25 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
Tuesday, October 8
11 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1 p.m. The Corpse Bride
3 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
5:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
8 p.m. Iron Man
12 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
Wednesday, October 9
11 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
2:45 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
4:55 p.m. Iron Man
8 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Thursday, October 10
11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:30 a.m. R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
1:40 p.m. Monster House
3:45 p.m. Finding Nemo
6:15 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
10:30 p.m. Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
12 a.m. Monster House
Friday, October 11
11 a.m. Scared Shrekless
11:30 a.m. Finding Nemo
2 p.m. Hocus Pocus
4:05 p.m. The Incredibles
6:45 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR!
7:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:20 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, October 12
7 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
9:30 a.m. The Incredibles
12:10 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
3:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
6 p.m. Scream (Freeform premiere)
8:40 p.m. Scream 2 (Freeform premiere)
11:20 p.m. Scream 3 (Freeform premiere)
Sunday, October 13
7 a.m. Ghostbusters II
9:35 a.m. The Corpse Bride
11:10 a.m. The Addams Family (1991)
1:15 p.m. Addams Family Values
3:20 p.m. Finding Dory
5:25 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
7:30 p.m. Moana
10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:10 a.m. The Corpse Bride
Monday, October 14
11:30 a.m. Hocus Pocus
1:40 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
3:45 p.m. Matilda
5:50 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
8:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
Tuesday, October 15
11:30 a.m. Matilda
1:40 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
4:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
12 a.m. Hocus Pocus
Wednesday, October 16
11 a.m. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
1:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
3:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
5:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
8 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Thursday, October 17
11 a.m. ParaNorman
1:05 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:10 p.m. 101 Dalmatians (1996)
5:15 p.m. The Corpse Bride
6:50 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
8:55 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
12 a.m. R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
Friday, October 18
11 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
12 p.m. National Treasure
3 p.m. Scream
5:40 p.m. Scream 2
8:20 p.m. Scream 3
12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, October 19
7 a.m. ParaNorman
9:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus
11:15 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
4:15 p.m. Zootopia
6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:55 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
11:25 p.m. Ghostbusters II
Sunday, October 20
7 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
8 a.m. Hocus Pocus
10:05 a.m. Disney’s Zootopia
12:35 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
3:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II
5:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
7:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:50 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
Monday, October 21
11 a.m. The Corpse Bride
12:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
2:40 p.m. Addams Family Values
4:45 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
8:30 p.m. Goosebumps
Tuesday, October 22
11 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:03 p.m. Scared Shrekless
12:35 p.m. Monster House
2:40 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:20 p.m. Goosebumps
6:50 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
8:55 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
12 a.m. Monster House
Wednesday, October 23
11 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
1:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
3:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
5:30 p.m. Disney’s Moana
8 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12 a.m. Matilda
Thursday, October 24
11 a.m. Matilda
1:10 p.m. Disney’s Moana
3:40 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
6:15 p.m. Ghostbusters II
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Friday, October 25
11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:32 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
2:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II
4:40 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:55 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, October 26
7 a.m. Monster House
9:10 a.m. Hocus Pocus
11:20 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
1:25 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
3:30 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
5:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
7:40 p.m. Addams Family Values
9:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
11:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Sunday, October 27
7 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
9 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
11:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus
1:15 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:55 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
5 p.m. Addams Family Values
7:05 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
11:20 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
Monday, October 28
7 a.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
11:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:30 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:10 p.m. Scream
5:40 p.m. Scream 2
8:20 p.m. Scream 3
Tuesday, October 29
7:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
11 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:35 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
2:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
4:45 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
6:50 p.m. Addams Family Values
8:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
12 a.m. The Corpse Bride
Wednesday, October 30
7:30 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
11 a.m. The Corpse Bride
12:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
2:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
4:40 p.m. Addams Family Values
6:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
Thursday, October 31
11:30 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest/Hocus Pocus Marathon
12:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus
2:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Mark your calendars for the month of October! This will be an epic spooktacular!