Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween’ Schedule Looks Spooktacular

Summer is winding down and we are so ready for autumn and everything that comes with it. Freeform’s 2019 “31 Nights of Halloween” schedule looks like a spooktacular slate of films. What better way to get into the all hallows eve spirit than cozying up with some warm apple cider, covering yourself in a blanket and turning on the TV for some Halloween inspired fare? We’ll wait while you think of an answer, but while you conjure up a response, we have the full list of titles coming to Freeform this October, and you won’t want to miss them.

There’s something for everyone coming to the channel this October. From nostalgic classics to a few new additions to the schedule, you’ll have something to watch each night of October, we guarantee. Whether you just need some white noise on in the background while you’re carving up your pumpkin for the perfect jack-o-lantern, or you’re heavily invested in the misadventures of the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus, Freeform has you covered. This year’s “31 Nights of Halloween” has conjured some great titles to cast its spell on audiences. So, ready your broomstick and don your witches hat, here’s the entire slate of titles for Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween.”

Tuesday, October 1

12:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3:00 p.m. Monster House

5:05 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:45 p.m. Monsters, Inc.

8:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. Zombieland

Wednesday, October 2

11:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless (Freeform Premiere)

12 p.m. Monster House

2:05 p.m. R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House (Freeform Premiere)

4:15 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12 a.m. ParaNorman

Thursday, October 3

12:30 p.m. Edward Scissorhands

2:40 p.m. ParaNorman

4:45 p.m. The Haunted Mansion

6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

12 a.m. Edward Scissorhands

Friday, October 4

11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins (Freeform Premiere)

11:30 a.m. Hook (1991)

2:35 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:40 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

6:45 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, October 5

7 a.m. ParaNorman

9 a.m. Hocus Pocus

11:10 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

1:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

3:45 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest (Freeform Premiere)

9 p.m. Goosebumps

11:30 p.m. Monster House

1:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless

Sunday, October 6

7 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

9:30 a.m. Monster House

11:30 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

1:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus

5:45 p.m. Goosebumps

8:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

10:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:30 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

1:30 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

Monday, October 7

11:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:30 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

1:30 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)

4:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

6:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

8:25 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

Tuesday, October 8

11 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1 p.m. The Corpse Bride

3 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

8 p.m. Iron Man

12 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

Wednesday, October 9

11 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

2:45 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

4:55 p.m. Iron Man

8 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Thursday, October 10

11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:30 a.m. R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

1:40 p.m. Monster House

3:45 p.m. Finding Nemo

6:15 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

10:30 p.m. Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

12 a.m. Monster House

Friday, October 11

11 a.m. Scared Shrekless

11:30 a.m. Finding Nemo

2 p.m. Hocus Pocus

4:05 p.m. The Incredibles

6:45 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR!

7:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:20 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, October 12

7 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30 a.m. The Incredibles

12:10 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

3:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

6 p.m. Scream (Freeform premiere)

8:40 p.m. Scream 2 (Freeform premiere)

11:20 p.m. Scream 3 (Freeform premiere)

Sunday, October 13

7 a.m. Ghostbusters II

9:35 a.m. The Corpse Bride

11:10 a.m. The Addams Family (1991)

1:15 p.m. Addams Family Values

3:20 p.m. Finding Dory

5:25 p.m. Monsters, Inc.

7:30 p.m. Moana

10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:10 a.m. The Corpse Bride

Monday, October 14

11:30 a.m. Hocus Pocus

1:40 p.m. Monsters, Inc.

3:45 p.m. Matilda

5:50 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

8:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

Tuesday, October 15

11:30 a.m. Matilda

1:40 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

4:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

12 a.m. Hocus Pocus

Wednesday, October 16

11 a.m. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

1:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus

3:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

5:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

8 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Thursday, October 17

11 a.m. ParaNorman

1:05 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:10 p.m. 101 Dalmatians (1996)

5:15 p.m. The Corpse Bride

6:50 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

8:55 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

12 a.m. R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

Friday, October 18

11 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

12 p.m. National Treasure

3 p.m. Scream

5:40 p.m. Scream 2

8:20 p.m. Scream 3

12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, October 19

7 a.m. ParaNorman

9:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus

11:15 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

4:15 p.m. Zootopia

6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:55 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

11:25 p.m. Ghostbusters II

Sunday, October 20

7 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

8 a.m. Hocus Pocus

10:05 a.m. Disney’s Zootopia

12:35 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

3:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II

5:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus

7:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:50 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

Monday, October 21

11 a.m. The Corpse Bride

12:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

2:40 p.m. Addams Family Values

4:45 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

8:30 p.m. Goosebumps

Tuesday, October 22

11 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:03 p.m. Scared Shrekless

12:35 p.m. Monster House

2:40 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:20 p.m. Goosebumps

6:50 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

8:55 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

12 a.m. Monster House

Wednesday, October 23

11 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

1:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

3:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:30 p.m. Disney’s Moana

8 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12 a.m. Matilda

Thursday, October 24

11 a.m. Matilda

1:10 p.m. Disney’s Moana

3:40 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

6:15 p.m. Ghostbusters II

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Friday, October 25

11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:32 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

2:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II

4:40 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:55 p.m. Monsters, Inc.

12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, October 26

7 a.m. Monster House

9:10 a.m. Hocus Pocus

11:20 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

1:25 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:30 p.m. Monsters, Inc.

5:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

7:40 p.m. Addams Family Values

9:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

11:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Sunday, October 27

7 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

9 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

11:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus

1:15 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:55 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

5 p.m. Addams Family Values

7:05 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

11:20 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)

Monday, October 28

7 a.m. Dark Shadows (2012)

11:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:30 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:10 p.m. Scream

5:40 p.m. Scream 2

8:20 p.m. Scream 3

Tuesday, October 29

7:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

11 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

2:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

4:45 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

6:50 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

12 a.m. The Corpse Bride

Wednesday, October 30

7:30 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

11 a.m. The Corpse Bride

12:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

2:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

4:40 p.m. Addams Family Values

6:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

Thursday, October 31

11:30 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest/Hocus Pocus Marathon

12:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus

2:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus

4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus

6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Mark your calendars for the month of October! This will be an epic spooktacular!