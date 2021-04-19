Freedom Moses x Jonathan Simkhai Just Made Your Birks Look Sooo Basic

Scroll To See More Images

Welcome to summer 2021, where easy dressing is paramount and prints have replaced pretty much nearly every solid-colored piece in your closet—including your footwear. Case in point: Jonathan Simkhai and Freedom Moses just collaborated on a brand new collection of patterned sandals that make your old Birkenstocks feel…well…a little too basic.

As someone who is constantly looking to up her shoe game, I could really use a new pair of sandals right now. I feel like I have a great selection of boots for the fall and winter, but my summer shoe lineup is seriously lacking—especially when it comes to options that I can wear to the beach without totally ruining them. Crocs 100 percent aren’t my vibe and flip-flops are just too bare-bones for me, so a casual pair of slides are the perfect happy medium.

Fortunately, the new collaboration between Freedom Moses and Jonathan Simkhai offers chic sandals available in two tie-dye prints and one floral option that definitely fits my needs. Plus, each pair is designed to go perfectly with Jonathan Simkhai’s new swimwear collection for 2021. These cute shoes also come with a side of sustainability: They’re all recyclable, cruelty-free and 100% vegan, just like the rest of Freedom Moses’ footwear.

I could not be more excited to shop this new collab and use it as an excuse to buy some new shoes and upgrade my swimwear. All I need now is a pedicure and a beach day. Read on to shop all three sandals from the collab.

Two Band Slides in Sky Tie Dye

These pastel blue Two Band Sandals will look amazing with everything from denim cut-offs to your go-to bikini. Plus, they’re super comfy, so your feet will thank you. This matching bikini from Jonathan Simkhai is so cute if you’re obsessed with hue right now.

Two Band Slides in Retro Rose

Yes, these Two Band Slides are covered in flowers, but they feel surprisingly low-key to me. Maybe it’s because the flowers are done in such a muted color palette? Regardless, I need these on my feet this summer to give my white dress OOTDs a pop of print. For a head-to-toe floral vibe, consider pairing these sandals with the coordinating one-piece suit.

Two Band Slides in Terracotta Tie Dye

If you’re a tie-dye die-hard (say that five times fast!), this dusty pink pair of Two Band Slides from the new collection is made for you. Plus, they’re neutral enough to pair with literally everything. This matching bandeau bikini is the perfect way to master the tie-dye look at the beach this season.