StyleCaster
Share

This Podcast Is Giving Away Free Sex Toys (!), So Listen Up

What's hot
StyleCaster

This Podcast Is Giving Away Free Sex Toys (!), So Listen Up

Elizabeth Denton
by
This Podcast Is Giving Away Free Sex Toys (!), So Listen Up
Photo: Taras Chernus on Unsplash.

Sex has been known to reduce stress and maybe even help boost your immune system. Has there ever been a time when we’ve needed both more? Well, thanks to the Shameless Sex podcast, free sex toys just might be in your future. Yes, you heard me. Free. Hosts Amy Baldwin and April Lampert’s podcast delivers “self-love, sexual empowerment and shame-free intimacy” and now maybe a vibrator right to your door.

“We realize money is tight right now,” said Lampert in a statement. “We also realize pleasure is medicine during these challenging times, and that is why we are giving away sex toys! People need pleasure right now, and that’s why we have asked some of our favorite sex toy brands to donate their products so we can give the gift of pleasure to as many people as possible.”

This Friday, April 3, the pair will hop on Instagram Live at noon PST to answer listener questions, as well as give away 100 sex toys from Hot Octopuss. They’ll repeat this the following week with another 100 to make self-isolation is a bit more enjoyable. On April 10 (same time, same place), look out for a giveaway from Uberlube, which will go really well with your new vibrator.

If you prefer to shop for your own toys, or add another to your collection, check out some stellar Hot Octopuss options, below.

hot octopuss digit

Image: Hot Octopuss.

DiGiT

This finger-shaped vibrator feaures five strong settings creating fun for all genders.

DiGiT $69
buy it
hot octopuss pulse III duo

Image: Hot Octopuss.

Pulse Duo

This “couples” toy gives hands-free fun with a press of a button.

Pulse Duo $149
buy it
hot octopuss queen bee

Image: Hot Octopuss.

Queen Bee

This clitoral stimulator is dual-sided for a warm-up or all the power.

Queen Bee $119
buy it
hot octopuss

Image: Hot Octopuss.

Atom

This vibrating cock ring makes penetrative sex even more fun.

Atom $85
buy it

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tags:
share