This Podcast Is Giving Away Free Sex Toys (!), So Listen Up

Sex has been known to reduce stress and maybe even help boost your immune system. Has there ever been a time when we’ve needed both more? Well, thanks to the Shameless Sex podcast, free sex toys just might be in your future. Yes, you heard me. Free. Hosts Amy Baldwin and April Lampert’s podcast delivers “self-love, sexual empowerment and shame-free intimacy” and now maybe a vibrator right to your door.

“We realize money is tight right now,” said Lampert in a statement. “We also realize pleasure is medicine during these challenging times, and that is why we are giving away sex toys! People need pleasure right now, and that’s why we have asked some of our favorite sex toy brands to donate their products so we can give the gift of pleasure to as many people as possible.”

This Friday, April 3, the pair will hop on Instagram Live at noon PST to answer listener questions, as well as give away 100 sex toys from Hot Octopuss. They’ll repeat this the following week with another 100 to make self-isolation is a bit more enjoyable. On April 10 (same time, same place), look out for a giveaway from Uberlube, which will go really well with your new vibrator.

If you prefer to shop for your own toys, or add another to your collection, check out some stellar Hot Octopuss options, below.

DiGiT

This finger-shaped vibrator feaures five strong settings creating fun for all genders.

Pulse Duo

This “couples” toy gives hands-free fun with a press of a button.

Queen Bee

This clitoral stimulator is dual-sided for a warm-up or all the power.

Atom

This vibrating cock ring makes penetrative sex even more fun.

