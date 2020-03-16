Stressed? This Company Is Giving Out Thousands Of Free Sex Toys To Help People Unwind

Scroll To See More Images

In times of stress and panic, it’s nice to know we can rely on at least one thing: vibrators. No really, I’m serious! In an attempt to help their customers sit back and relax (or rather, lay back and get excited), one online toy boutique is offering the ultimate quarantine freebie—anybody want a free sex toy from BBoutique? My hand is raised, and I’ll be kinda surprised if yours isn’t, too. Don’t you know masturbation can help relieve stress and anxiety? Are you not feeling stressed AF right now? I, for one, certainly am.

BBoutique, the online shop for Bellesa and other toy brands, sent out an announcement promising to give away thousands of vibrators during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The giveaway feature toys from both Bellesa and Womanizer, two brands that can typically cost anywhere from $60-$200 per toy. Talk about a great deal! Plus, the site is offering 20% off of all orders and free priority shipping using the code QUARANTINE. “[W]e want y’all home, safe & happy,” reads a statement on the Bellesa Instagram account, advising “social distancing, but make it orgasm-filled.” Hear hear! Whether you’re single and home alone with not much to do, quarantined with your boo and wanting to jazz things up, or separated from your SO and committed to social distancing, it’s safe to say having a shiny new vibrator on hand wouldn’t be a bad thing right about now, would it? Bellesa and Womanizer are out here giving the people what they want—no, not toilet paper. Something even better.

So, how to get your free toy, you ask? If you live in North America, simply head over to the BBoutique site and enter for your chance to be one of thousands of winners. Easy as pie! And while you’re there, you might as well take advantage of that 20% off/free shipping combo and treat yourself to some extra goodies, too. In addition to discreet shipping and billing practices, BBoutique makes finding the right toys easy with their Find Your Vibe quiz, which matches you with your soulmate. Um, your sex toy soulmate, to be clear.

If you’d rather browse the site and pick out something fun for yourself, you’ve got a ton of options from brands like Bellesa, Womanizer and Satisfyer. Shop by category for dildos, vibrators, anal toys, et cetera, or View All and let your imagination run wild. Peep a few of our favorites below, and support a cool business giving back to their customers during a stressful time. Props to you, BBoutique!

The Womanizer Duo tackles both clitoral and G-spot stimulation, so you really can have it all.

The Bellesa Aurora Vida‘s slogan is quite simply: “One Button. Endless Orgasms” so, yeah. I’d say it’s worth buying.

The Satisfyer Pro 2 has a super-quiet, super-powerful motor for maximum clitoral stimulation.

