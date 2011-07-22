Free People’s August Lookbook: Masked Models in a Mansion

Guy Aroch’s photos of Marloes Horst and Darla Baker were shot in Venice, Italy, making all of those Venetian masks rather apropos. The girls traipse through the antiquated city in ethereal maxi dresses, knits, shiny pants, furs, embroidered jackets, lace and sequin shorts making all of those boho wares look completely glam.

The photos are eerie, cool, playful and overall, just really beautiful. Way to keep stepping up your editorial game, Free People. Also, doesn’t Marloes look like Kate Bosworth here?