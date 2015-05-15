Attention Boho Brides: Free People’s Doing a Wedding Dress Collection!

Boho-loving brides, we have the best news for you since floral wreaths became a thing: Free People is launching a wedding dress collection.

Called FP Ever After, the line is everything you could ever hope for from the brand that has come to epitomize haute hippie style. Priced between $700 and $1600, it’s also refreshingly affordable–at least by wedding dress standards.

FP Ever After includes 15 bridal pieces, including some limited edition looks, and–as you’d expect–plenty of lace, romantic off-the-shoulder styles, low-cut backs, sheer fabrics, and delicate beading. In a word, these dresses are pretty.

The collection is a collaboration between Free People, Australian bridal label Grace Loves Lace, and a few other smaller brands.

You won’t be able to shop the line until it launches online this Monday, May 18, but we can offer you a peek at the collection to tide you over until then. Keep clicking to check it out.