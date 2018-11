Free People left the cool kids in the log cabin for their Spring lookbook and went a bit more French Bohemian. For summer, the brand is back where it belongs, chilling in SoCal, rocking out to Indie beats and wearing more than a little fringe with their flares.

It’s part romantic, part music festival groupie and really makes me want to go giggle and run on a beach somewhere. Also, the video kind of makes me miss my dirty hippy pothead college boyfriend – weird.