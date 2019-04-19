21 Free People Sale Pieces to Score While They’re an Extra (!!) 25 Percent Off

Scroll To See More Images

Who among us doesn’t love a good sale, right? Even if I’m feeling ~flushed with cash~, I’ll still peruse the sale section of any store, because you never know what gems you’ll find. Sale sections are already great for getting more bang for your buck, but they just got even better with this Free People spring sale. Obviously the sale price of anything at Free People is more budget-friendly than the original—but the brand went even further. Right now, all sale items at Free People are an extra 25 percent off. I’m screaming (like, out of joy).

Brands are seriously going off right now with amazing deals. My wallet is like, aye, what you doin’, girl, but I don’t even care because I’m about to have an entirely new wardrobe. One of the best things about this Free People sale, too, is the fact that it’s chock-full of spring and summer essentials. Trendy clothes and accessories that are also in on-trend colors for summer make up this sale section right now, and I’m feeling like it’s necessary to take advantage of these offerings.

From super cute mom jeans and summer-y tanks to chic sunnies and other warm-weather accessories, you’re going to want everything from this Free People spring sale. Seriously, if you don’t buy a lot of Free People when it’s full-price (which I get, because $$), you need to reap the benefits of this sale right now. You’ll be able to stock up on cute spring and summer pieces at way cheaper prices. Update your wardrobe while keeping your budget in check. Sounds like a win/win to me.

1. Stop and Stare Set, $148 $82.46 at Free People

The co-ord set you’ll be wearing all spring and summer long.

2. Clean Crop Flare Pants, $78 $37.46 at Free People

For days when jeans or leggings just aren’t cutting it.

3. Mom Jeans, $78 $44.96 at Free People

Anyone else obsessed with the mom jean trend? Just me? OK.

4. Free Bird Lace Brami, $38 $22.46 at Free People

The prettiest little bralette you can wear in the scorching heat.

5. Wonderland Round Sunglasses, $25 $14.96 at Free People

Because oversized sunnies will never go out of style. (I will make sure of it personally!)

6. Poppy Flounced Midi Skirt, $88 $52.46 at Free People

Pair this midi skirt with a cool crop top for the ultimate summer look.

7. Skye Relaxed Boyfriend Jeans, $128 $74.96 at Free People

Can you ever have too many pairs of jeans? The answer is no.

8. Carrie Circle Crossbody, $48 $29.96 at Free People

The bamboo detailing makes this bag perfect for spring and summer.

9. Posie Tank, $38 $22.46 at Free People

I’m loving lavender for spring.

10. Open Back Long Sleeve Crop Top, $48 $29.96 at Free People

OK, yes to that back cut-out.

11. Bali Orange Sunshine Set, $178 $52.46 at Free People

Yet another co-ord set you’ll want to wear all summer.

12. Vegan Maisie Heel Boot, $89 $52.46 at Free People

Snake print is going to be huge this summer. Jump on this trend while it’s on sale.

13. Aloha Linen Shorts, $88 $52.46 at Free People

Goodbye, short shorts, and hello, long and linen.

14. Gellar Block Heel, $168 $89.96 at Free People

Everyone needs a good black sandal, and it’s even better if they’re on sale.

15. Wish You Were Here Wrap Top, $78 $44.96 at Free People

Wear your sweater and stay cool, too.

16. Candy Shop Shield Sunnies, $25 $14.96 at Free People

An easy and inexpensive way to try out the shield sunnies trend.

17. Shells Dangle Earrings, $38 $22.46 at Free People

Shells for spring and summer are a must.

18. Baby It’s You Top, $48 $29.96 at Free People

Pair this top with some high-waisted jeans or your favorite midi skirt.

19. Be a Sport Cardi, $128 $52.46 at Free People

Because sometimes nights are chilly and you need a cardigan.

20. Kissin’ Kate Solid Top, $68 $22.46 at Free People

I love the lace around the square neck of this top.

21. Flowers For Her Tunic, $78 $37.46 at Free People

Pairing this top with biker shorts is a genius idea.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.